Fiesta Summer Season to Open With Fiesta Ranchera Tasting Event

The ninth annual Fiesta Ranchera will open Fiesta’s summer season June 16 starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

This popular tasting event, co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, offers a festive evening of pre-Fiesta fun, food, music and dancing.

The beautiful gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House offer the perfect ambiance for sampling of food from local restaurants and wines from award-winning local wineries as well as craft beer and signature drinks.

Guitarist Tony Ybarra will play as the crowd mingles, followed by performances from the 2016 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. Then guests will dance the night away to the ever-favorite sounds of Area 51.

“Join hundreds of area friends at one of Goleta’s largest events and enjoy a festive evening of food, drinks and dancing at historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House,” Fiesta spokesman Erik Davis said. “Meet 2016 El Presidente J.C. Gordon and get a taste of the upcoming 2016 Old Spanish Days Fiesta season.”

Tickets for Goleta’s best summer event are $65 and are now all inclusive and may be purchased online at www.sbfiesta.org. Tickets will also be available for $80 at the door.

Designated driver and group discounts are available. Guests must be 21 to enter. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Fiesta or ranch attire.

“We look forward to welcoming you for a rare opportunity to enjoy this lovely, historic landmark after the sun sets for a magical night at the Ranch,” says Amanda De Lucia, executive director of Goleta Valley Historical Society.

The best restaurants, wineries and breweries will be on site to provide guests with a unique, local tasting experience. Restaurants and chefs to showcase their fabulous fare include Anna’s Bakery, Angel Oak at Bacara Resort & Spa, Catering Connection, Country Catering & Meat Market, Goodland Kitchen, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, The Nugget, Pepe’s Mexican Food, Rincon Events, Trattoria Grappolo, Caffe Primo, On The Alley, Benchmark Eatery, Farmer Boy, High Sierra Bar & Grill, Woodstock’s Pizza, Woody’s BBQ and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Guests will sip wine by Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Bella Cavalli Vineyard, Sunstone, Windrun and Zaca Mesa, along with craft beer from Hollister Brewing Co., Enegren Brewing, Captain Fatty’s, Santa Maria Brewing, Telegraph Brewing and Knee Deep Brewing.

Fiesta Ranchera wouldn’t be possible without help from presenting sponsors Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Community West Bank; gold sponsor Cox Communications; and supporting sponsors Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bella Vista Designs, Catering Connection, Spark Creative Events, MarBorg Industries, Venoco, Inc., Ventura Party Rental Center and many others.

This year’s Fiesta Ranchera coincides with the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s 50th year of preservation. Its mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and foster research of Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family.

In addition, Old Spanish Days Fiesta is celebrating 92 years in Santa Barbara. The tradition fosters a unique spirit among locals and tourists who participate and celebrates the Rancho period (1820-69), a special era of California history.

Both the Goleta Valley Historical Society and Old Spanish Days Fiesta are 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporations.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.