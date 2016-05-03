Fifth Annual Buellton Brew Fest Announces Participating Breweries

Drink

The fifth annual Buellton Brew Fest, presented by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2016, at River View Park, which is located at 151 Sycamore Drive.

Over 50 breweries and wineries will join us as we kickoff the Central Coast beer festival season. Breweries and wineries include Ballast Point, Bang the Drum, Belching Beaver, Captain Fatty’s, Central Coast Brewing, Drake’s, Figueroa Mountain, Firestone Walker, Full Sail, Golden Road, Goose Island, Island Brewing Co., Karl Strauss, Knee Deep, Lagunitas, ManRock Brewing, Palm Breeze, Pizza Port, Pure Order, Rincon Brewery, Saint Archer, Sierra Nevada, SLO Brewing Co., Stone, Tap It, Telegraph, Topa Topa, M.Special, Fireman’s Brew, Elysian, Ten Barrel, Founders Brewing Co. and Wolf Creek.

Other vendors will include Mikes Hard Lemonade, Standing Sun Wines, Terravant, Lucky Dogg Winery, Ascendant Spirits, Bloody Cure, Kessler-Haak Winery, 911 Wine Co., Kalyra Winery and more.

Live entertainment will be provided by Out of the Blue, Bryan Titus Trio and DJ Hecktik. Bring your friends and family and enjoy lawn games, mega sized beer pong, cornhole and more.

The event is the perfect opportunity to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the park’s scenery.

Patrons will receive unlimited samples, and plenty of food trucks — including Al Fresco Picnic, Sabores de Mexico, Pairing Knife, Fire and Wine Pizza, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Enolas Kettle Corn and the Pretzel Guild — will keep attendees filled up.

VIP entry includes an hour early entry beginning at 11:30 a.m. with special beers being poured during the VIP hour. VIP tickets are $55.

General Admission includes a souvenir glass and unlimited sampling from the breweries and wineries on site. GA tickets are $45.

Tickets and information available at www.buelltonbrewfest.com. This event sold out last year, but if tickets are available on the day of the event, they will be $50 at the door.

— Kathy Vreeland is the executive director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.