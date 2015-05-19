Tip-A-Cop Dinner at Petrini’s to Benefit Santa Barbara County Special Olympics

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department invite you to a benefit for the Santa Barbara County Special Olympics.

County employees from the Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s Office and County Probation will take your order and serve you dinner to earn their tips in our fifth annual Tip-A-Cop Dinner at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant in Goleta from 4:30 to 1 p.m. this Wednesday, May 20.

We raised more than $3,000 in 2013 at this event. All tips, as well as sales of the Santa Barbara County Special Olympics, “Guardians of the Flame” T-shirt will benefit the Santa Barbara Chapter of Special Olympics.

To make reservations, please call Petrini’s Italian Restaurant at 805.964.1200. T-shirts can be purchased with a $10 donation.

We hope to see you there!

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.