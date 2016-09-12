Fifth Annual Veterans Stand Down Event Open to Homeless and At-Risk Veterans

During Santa Barbara County’s fifth annual Veterans Stand Down event on Oct. 15, homeless and at-risk veterans will receive food, clothing, medical, dental and vision screening, haircuts, showers, and learn about opportunities and programs including veterans treatment court, California ID Cards, housing, employment and training, mental health, legal assistance, social services and more.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are now available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805)346-8402.
Applications can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request.
There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down.
The community can help by contributing financially, volunteering, or making donations of men’s and women’s shirts, sweaters, underwear bath towels, blankets, and sheets.
We will accept new items in original packaging only, please.
We are hoping to provide for up to 500 veterans this year.
Santa Maria will have a weekly drive-through collection site open every Wednesday, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 South Thornburg Street, Santa Maria.
Enter through Gate 5, at the corner of Depot and Stowell Road.
Additional collections centers open starting Sept. 7 during business hours throughout the county are:
-Buellton Senior Thrift
56 W. 246th, Buellton
Attention: Rosemary--Stand Down
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
-Lompoc Valley Medical Center
1515 E. Ocean Avenue, Lompoc
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
-Lompoc Chamber of Commerce
111 S. I Street, Lompoc
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
-Lompoc Library
501 E. North Avenue, Lompoc
-Village Library
3755 Constellation Rd., Lompoc
-Lompoc Family YMCA
201 West College Ave., Lompoc
-Buellton Chamber of Commerce
597 Avenue of Flags, #101, Buellton
688-7829
Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
1056-B Eugenia Place, Carpinteria
684-5479
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
-Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce
104 W. Anapamu Street, Suite A, Santa Barbara
965-3023
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
-Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
614 South Broadway
925-2403
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
-Solvang Chamber of Commerce
485 Alisal Road, 245
688-0701
Monday-Friday, 9am -12 p.m., 1 p.m.-5 p.m.