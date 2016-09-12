Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Fifth Annual Veterans Stand Down Event Open to Homeless and At-Risk Veterans

By Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down | September 12, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

During Santa Barbara County’s fifth annual Veterans Stand Down event on Oct. 15, homeless and at-risk veterans will receive food, clothing, medical, dental and vision screening, haircuts, showers, and learn about opportunities and programs including veterans treatment court, California ID Cards, housing, employment and training, mental health, legal assistance,  social services and more.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are now available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805)346-8402. 

Applications can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request. 

There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down.

The community can help by contributing financially, volunteering, or making donations of men’s and women’s shirts, sweaters, underwear bath towels, blankets, and sheets. 

We will accept new items in original packaging only, please. 

We are hoping to provide for up to 500 veterans this year.

Santa Maria will have a weekly drive-through collection site open every Wednesday, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 South Thornburg Street, Santa Maria. 

Enter through Gate 5, at the corner of Depot and Stowell Road.  

Additional collections centers open starting Sept. 7 during business hours throughout the county are:

-Buellton Senior Thrift
56 W. 246th, Buellton
Attention:  Rosemary--Stand Down
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

-Lompoc Valley Medical Center
1515 E. Ocean Avenue, Lompoc
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

-Lompoc Chamber of Commerce
111 S. I Street, Lompoc
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Lompoc Library
501 E. North Avenue, Lompoc

-Village Library
3755 Constellation Rd., Lompoc
 
-Lompoc Family YMCA
201 West College Ave., Lompoc

-Buellton Chamber of Commerce
597 Avenue of Flags, #101, Buellton
688-7829
Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
1056-B Eugenia Place, Carpinteria
684-5479
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

-Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce
104 W. Anapamu Street, Suite A, Santa Barbara
965-3023
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

-Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
614 South Broadway
925-2403
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Solvang Chamber of Commerce
485 Alisal Road, 245
688-0701
Monday-Friday, 9am -12 p.m., 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 