Fifth Arrest Made in Guadalupe Murder Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 24, 2015 | 11:40 a.m.

Bryan Rios

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Javier Limon, whose body was found on the side of the road west of Guadalupe last summer.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested 21-year old Bryan Rios of Santa Maria, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Rios taken into custody in the city of Santa Maria Thursday with the assistance of parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

Sheriff’s detectives have requested that the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office file a charge of homicide with a special allegation for gang involvement against Rios.

Limon’s body was discovered by a group of field workers early Aug. 19 between West Main Street and farm fields, near the entrance to Guadalupe Dunes.  

Detectives determined the 37-year-old Santa Maria resident had been murdered, and launched an investigation into locating and arresting those responsible.  

In September, detectives arrested Gregorio Agustine, Arturo Granados and Yesenia Granados, all from Santa Maria, for the roles they are suspected to have played in the homicide. 

After a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled enough evidence exists for a trial on the charges against the trio.

Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s Office charged a four person in the case, state prison inmate Joseph Morales, with homicide and gang allegation.

Investigators contend the former Santa Maria resident ordered the murder of Limon via cell phone while incarcerated at a state prison in Los Angeles County.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this case, and is requesting anyone who has information to call the anonymous tip-line at 805.681.4171.

