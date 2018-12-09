Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 10 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Fifth Clean-Sheet Performance Gives Maryland the NCAA College Cup Title

Terrapins get 1 goal and defense does rest to beat Akron at Harder Stadium

Maryland Click to view larger
The Maryland men’s soccer team celebrates winning the NCAA College Cup championship at Harder Stadium. The Terrapins beat Akron 1-0. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 9, 2018 | 10:35 p.m.

Maryland’s defense capped a NCAA men’s soccer tournament clean-sheet with a 1-0 shutout of Akron in the College Cup championship on Sunday before 4,858 at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium.

Amar Sejdic converted a penalty kick in the 57th minute for the game’s only goal as the Terrapins claimed their fourth national title in seven title-game appearances and third in the 2000s. They won in 2005 and 2008 and back in 1968.

What made this national title extra special was the Terrapins didn’t concede a goal during the tournament, blanking North Carolina State (2-0), No. 10 Duke (2-0), No. 3 Kentucky (1-0), No. 2 Indiana (2-0) and Akron.

“This group had a tough loss in the Elite Eight in 2015," said coach Sasho Cirovski. "We were undefeated in 2016 and had an incredible comeback loss to a great Providence team. Last year, we lost in the earliest we’ve ever lost in the NCAA Tournament."

After losing in the first round of the tournament last year on penalty kicks against Albany, Cirovski set up a demanding schedue in 2018 to toughen up his players.

“They were challenged, the were pushed, they were hardened by an incredible schedule," he said. "And, as a result of that, they’re jewels — they’re like a diamond that has been hardened by an incredible schedule. I never had a team go though the NCAA Tournament by not giving up a goal

"At same time, we scored a goal every game. This has been the epitome of Maryland soccer this year.”

Akron was seeking its second national title. The Zips last won it in Santa Barbara in 2010.

They were unable to duplicate the magic of 2010, or the offensive production of Friday's 5-1 semifinal win over Michigan State, because Maryland’s defense disrupted their ball-control style. Terps’ goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made just two saves and Akron had just 10 shots total in the game.

“We never really got in a comfort zone,” Akron coach Jared Embick said. “I credit Maryland’s work rate and pressure. Those guys beat us to a lot of balls and those guys really disrupted us from gaining control the way we wanted.”

Maryland broke through Akon’s defense several times in the second half, and it was on one of those attacks that the Terps earned the penalty.

Amar Sejdic Click to view larger
Maryland’s Amar Sejdic scores the game’s only goal on a penalty kick in the 57th minute. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk)

It was called when Colin Biros' high boot hit the face of Maryland’s Johannes Bergmann as the two chased a bouncing ball on the left side of the penalty area. The chase started when Donovan Pines’ header across the face of the goal to DJ Reeves got deflected and rolled free.

On the penalty, Sejdic beat 6-foot-6 goalie Ben Lundt with a low shot to his left in the 57th minute.

“I knew if the moment came, I wanted to be the guy to step up and take it,” said Sejdic. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s something I’ll remember forever.”

The Terps were awarded another PK in the 77th minute when Lundt upended Eric Matzelevich running through for a ball sent from Sebastian Elney. 

This time Lundt guessed right and blocked Sejdic as the Maryland midfielder tried to go the same way as his first penalty shot.

The Terps came at Akron again as Sejdic sent Reeves through alone. A chasing Carlo Ritaccio, the last Zips’ defender, grabbed Reeves around the shoulder area just outside the box and Reeves went down. Ritaccio received a straight red card, leaving the Zips with 10 men for the last 10 minutes.

Akron midfielder Skye Harter said the game was a contrast of styles and Maryland’s won out.

“They kind of drew us into their more fighting type of football and battling and out of playing quick and two-touch fashion, creating rhythm," he said. "We kind of went to their game and were chasing the game a bit, and that made it hard-pressed to turn the tide.

Dayne St. Clair Click to view larger
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kisses the NCAA national championship trophy. St. Clair didn’t allow a goal in four tournament games. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"I don’t think either team had very good chances. It was more a battle in the middle of the field, and at the end of the day they won it.”

Early in the season, it seemed neither team would make the NCAA Tournament. Maryland was winless in its first four matches and 4-5-3 at one point. Akron was 4-5-1 and went 1-2-1 in the Mid-American conference regular season.

“A month and half, two months ago nobody would have expected it,” Embick said of the team stepping up and advancing to the College Cup final. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the moment we wanted. But you know what, this team showed a lot of people about perseverance and how you handle adversity.”

Said Sejdic about Maryland's turnaround and it's incredible defensive performance in the tournament: “We’ve been through it all. It’s truly an honor for me, even as an attacking player, to have that next to my name — that we haven’t given up a goal the entire tournament.”

St. Clair appreciated his teammate's comment. “For an attacking player to say something like that,  that shows our team unity. It just wasn’t a back-four, goalie performance, it was 11 players on the field, the support players on the side and the coaches as well.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 