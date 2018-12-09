Fifth Clean-Sheet Performance Gives Maryland the NCAA College Cup Title

Soccer

Terrapins get 1 goal and defense does rest to beat Akron at Harder Stadium

Maryland’s defense capped a NCAA men’s soccer tournament clean-sheet with a 1-0 shutout of Akron in the College Cup championship on Sunday before 4,858 at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium.

Amar Sejdic converted a penalty kick in the 57th minute for the game’s only goal as the Terrapins claimed their fourth national title in seven title-game appearances and third in the 2000s. They won in 2005 and 2008 and back in 1968.

What made this national title extra special was the Terrapins didn’t concede a goal during the tournament, blanking North Carolina State (2-0), No. 10 Duke (2-0), No. 3 Kentucky (1-0), No. 2 Indiana (2-0) and Akron.

“This group had a tough loss in the Elite Eight in 2015," said coach Sasho Cirovski. "We were undefeated in 2016 and had an incredible comeback loss to a great Providence team. Last year, we lost in the earliest we’ve ever lost in the NCAA Tournament."

After losing in the first round of the tournament last year on penalty kicks against Albany, Cirovski set up a demanding schedue in 2018 to toughen up his players.

“They were challenged, the were pushed, they were hardened by an incredible schedule," he said. "And, as a result of that, they’re jewels — they’re like a diamond that has been hardened by an incredible schedule. I never had a team go though the NCAA Tournament by not giving up a goal

"At same time, we scored a goal every game. This has been the epitome of Maryland soccer this year.”

Akron was seeking its second national title. The Zips last won it in Santa Barbara in 2010.

They were unable to duplicate the magic of 2010, or the offensive production of Friday's 5-1 semifinal win over Michigan State, because Maryland’s defense disrupted their ball-control style. Terps’ goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made just two saves and Akron had just 10 shots total in the game.

“We never really got in a comfort zone,” Akron coach Jared Embick said. “I credit Maryland’s work rate and pressure. Those guys beat us to a lot of balls and those guys really disrupted us from gaining control the way we wanted.”

Maryland broke through Akon’s defense several times in the second half, and it was on one of those attacks that the Terps earned the penalty.

It was called when Colin Biros' high boot hit the face of Maryland’s Johannes Bergmann as the two chased a bouncing ball on the left side of the penalty area. The chase started when Donovan Pines’ header across the face of the goal to DJ Reeves got deflected and rolled free.

On the penalty, Sejdic beat 6-foot-6 goalie Ben Lundt with a low shot to his left in the 57th minute.

“I knew if the moment came, I wanted to be the guy to step up and take it,” said Sejdic. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s something I’ll remember forever.”

The Terps were awarded another PK in the 77th minute when Lundt upended Eric Matzelevich running through for a ball sent from Sebastian Elney.

This time Lundt guessed right and blocked Sejdic as the Maryland midfielder tried to go the same way as his first penalty shot.

The Terps came at Akron again as Sejdic sent Reeves through alone. A chasing Carlo Ritaccio, the last Zips’ defender, grabbed Reeves around the shoulder area just outside the box and Reeves went down. Ritaccio received a straight red card, leaving the Zips with 10 men for the last 10 minutes.

Akron midfielder Skye Harter said the game was a contrast of styles and Maryland’s won out.

“They kind of drew us into their more fighting type of football and battling and out of playing quick and two-touch fashion, creating rhythm," he said. "We kind of went to their game and were chasing the game a bit, and that made it hard-pressed to turn the tide.

"I don’t think either team had very good chances. It was more a battle in the middle of the field, and at the end of the day they won it.”

Early in the season, it seemed neither team would make the NCAA Tournament. Maryland was winless in its first four matches and 4-5-3 at one point. Akron was 4-5-1 and went 1-2-1 in the Mid-American conference regular season.

“A month and half, two months ago nobody would have expected it,” Embick said of the team stepping up and advancing to the College Cup final. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the moment we wanted. But you know what, this team showed a lot of people about perseverance and how you handle adversity.”

Said Sejdic about Maryland's turnaround and it's incredible defensive performance in the tournament: “We’ve been through it all. It’s truly an honor for me, even as an attacking player, to have that next to my name — that we haven’t given up a goal the entire tournament.”

St. Clair appreciated his teammate's comment. “For an attacking player to say something like that, that shows our team unity. It just wasn’t a back-four, goalie performance, it was 11 players on the field, the support players on the side and the coaches as well.”