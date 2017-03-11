Fifth-Ranked Lewis Beats UCSB in Four Sets

College Volleyball

No. 15 UC Santa Barbara battled tightly with No. 5 Lewis for four sets on Saturday night, but ultimately dropped the non-conference men's volleyball contest 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22.

The MIVA-member Flyers, who were playing their third match in as many days on a west coast road trip, improved to 16-5 on the year. The Gauchos meanwhile dropped to 9-11.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Delson was a bright spot offensively for UCSB, posting a match-high 22 kills. Junior outside Hayden Boehle had a nice night on the attack as well, notching 13 kills.

Other top performers include freshman setter Casey McGarry, who logged 29 assists in two-plus sets while parlaying his wicked jump spin serve into three aces, senior libero Parker Boehle (team-high seven digs), and sophomore middle Henri Cherry (five kills in limited action).

Lewis was led by left-swinging Mitch Perinar's 17 kills, just ahead of Ryan Coenen's 15 for the team lead.

The Gauchos play host to Harvard on Monday.