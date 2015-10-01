Fig Mountain Brewing Brings Home Gold and Silver from Great American Beer Fest for Liquid Gold

Drink

Every year Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company enters the Great American Beer Festival competition, known in the industry as the “Super Bowl of Beers.”

The anticipation is palpable the week before the festival because it is impossible to guess the results from this blind tasting competition.

One year a brewery might bring home a handful of medals and another year none. 2015 was another good year for Buellton, Calif.’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, which brought home a Gold medal for Stearns Irish Stout (classic Irish-style dry stout) and a Silver medal for Lighter than I Look (American-style dark lager).

This win brings the total to thirteen GABF medals for Figueroa Mountain with consecutive wins since 2011.

“With the number of entries increasing by 20 percent, taking home a Gold and Silver medal in the toughest year to date was a thrill," said Fig’s President Jaime Dietenhofer. "Our production team works so hard throughout the year and we are so excited to honor them with these awards.”

Vice-President Jim Dietenhofer added, “Serving our beer to the 60,000 attendees at the festival is always a highlight of our year. We have a blast, and to take home medals on top of it is the icing on the cake.”

For more information about Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, their taprooms and beers, please visit www.FigMtnBrew.com, or to see a recorded version of the GABF awards ceremony go to http://livestream.com/thebrewingnetwork/events/4371781.

— Kady Fleckenstein represents Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.