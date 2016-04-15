Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fight Escalates Into Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

One man taken to Cottage Hospital after incident on 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street

Santa Barbara police and other emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street Friday night after an argument between two men escalated into a stabbing.
Santa Barbara police and other emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street Friday night after an argument between two men escalated into a stabbing. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 15, 2016 | 9:54 p.m.

An argument between two men on the city’s Lower Eastside escalated into a stabbing Friday night, but it was the man who allegedly wielded the knife who ended up going to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the incident on the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street, said police Sgt. Mike Lazarus.

Two men — described only as a Hispanic male and a black male — were having an argument when it became physical, Lazarus said.

“At some point the Hispanic male adult pulled out a knife and lunged at the black male adult, cutting him,” Lazarus said.

The black man sustained only minor injuries and declined medical treatment, Lazarus said.

However, the alleged attacker somehow ended up getting cut, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

The names of the two men were not released, and as of 10 p.m., no arrests had been made, Lazarus said.

The incident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara firefighters help attend to two injured men following an altercation and stabbing on the city’s Lower Eastside. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara firefighters help attend to two injured men following an altercation and stabbing on the city’s Lower Eastside. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
