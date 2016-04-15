Fight Escalates Into Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

One man taken to Cottage Hospital after incident on 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street

An argument between two men on the city’s Lower Eastside escalated into a stabbing Friday night, but it was the man who allegedly wielded the knife who ended up going to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the incident on the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street, said police Sgt. Mike Lazarus.

Two men — described only as a Hispanic male and a black male — were having an argument when it became physical, Lazarus said.

“At some point the Hispanic male adult pulled out a knife and lunged at the black male adult, cutting him,” Lazarus said.

The black man sustained only minor injuries and declined medical treatment, Lazarus said.

However, the alleged attacker somehow ended up getting cut, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

The names of the two men were not released, and as of 10 p.m., no arrests had been made, Lazarus said.

The incident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .