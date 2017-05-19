Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Fight In Santa Maria Leaves 1 Person With Major Injuries

Victim reportedly attacked with a crowbar; three people detained

One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries Friday following a fight in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries Friday following a fight in Santa Maria. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:57 p.m. | May 19, 2017 | 6:01 p.m.

One person received major injuries in a fight Friday afternoon in Santa Maria, police said.

Personnel from the police and fire departments were dispatched at approximately 4 p.m. to an area near Vine Street and East Lee Drive, north of Donovan Road. 

One person had life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital, police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

Officers responding to the incident detained three people for allegedly participating in the fight, which reportedly involved weapons — possibly a crowbar, a knife and a gun. 

"We haven't had any confirmation from investigators at this point," Mengel added. "We're still every early (in the investigation).

"Because of the significance of the one injury, we're doing a very thorough investigation," he said. 

Additional details, including the names of the injured male and those detained, were not immediately available. 

