Fight Near San Marcos High School Sends 1 Student to Hospital

One San Marcos High School student was transported to the hospital with reportedly major injuries after a fight near campus midday Wednesday, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a large fight on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue, which is directly across Turnpike Road from the campus, department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies found a handful of people involved in a fight in an apartment complex courtyard, and one victim was knocked unconscious, Hoover said. There were several bystanders as well.

Everyone involved was a minor and San Marcos High School student, she said.

"We do believe it's an isolated incident that involves individuals who knew each other and had an ongoing dispute," she said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and deputies detained two suspects who will be booked on charges of felony battery, Hoover said.

The school resource deputy and other school security personnel helped identify and apprehend the suspects, she added.

Deputies believe a third suspect was involved, but as of Wednesday afternoon Hoover said she wasn't sure if that person had been detained.

No weapons were involved, according to authorities.

