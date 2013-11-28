Fight Suspect Flees, Still at Large After Short Police Pursuit

A suspect remains at large after he allegedly fled from Santa Maria officers and led them in a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening that police were forced to end because of his reckless driving maneuvers.

Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said officers responded about 6:20 p.m. to the 200 block of West Williams Street to a report of a fight.

He said the officers learned that one person was in possession of a firearm and left in a white compact vehicle with the other people involved.

About two hours later, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of North Pine Street of a white Honda, with the vehicle and people inside matching the description of those involved in the earlier fight, according to Ruiz.

He said the driver failed to pull over and instead led officers in a short pursuit, which he said officers ended because of the suspect's reckless actions.

Ruiz said the driver has been identified as 20-year-old Jacob Cardenas. He is still being sought by Santa Maria police.

