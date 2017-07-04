Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Named a Nonprofit of Year

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has announced that Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley earned the Nonprofit of the Year Award for Assembly Dist. 35.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley helps promote healthy youth and families, including foster support, truancy prevention, and other resources for youth and parents.

Edwin Weaver, executive director for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, accepted the award at the state capital in Sacramento.

“The work Fighting Back does for our community is essential and absolutely deserving of this recognition,” Cunningham said.

“Kids deserve a safe environment to reach their full potential and positive role models to encourage them. This program is making that happen for so many kids in Santa Maria Valley,” he said.



The California Association of Nonprofits invites members of the Legislature to annually recognize a nonprofit from their district.

For more about Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley visit www.fbsmv.com.



— Edwin Weaver for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.