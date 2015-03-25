Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Awarded Three Gold Medals in Germany

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. recently brought home three Gold medals at the 2015 Meiningers International Craft Beer Awards in Germany for its Lizard’s Mouth Imperial India Pale Ale, Stagecoach Stout and 4th Anniversary Ale.

“There were only 22 awards given to craft beers from the United States and we are proud to have taken home three of those,” said Jaime Dietenhofer, president of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

More than 550 products from more than 20 countries were entered in the 2015 Meiningers International Craft Beer Awards, more than double the previous year. The increased interest and participation in the competition clearly illustrates how much specialties and craft beer segment has grown in the beer market.

With the additional number of entrants came an increase in participation among judges. Almost 50 experts, primarily beer sommeliers and brewers, traveled to Neustadt an der Weinstrasse to judge the blind tasting of numerous classic specialty beers, alongside the "new" craft beers. Only 40 percent of the beers submitted to the competition were allowed to receive recognition according to the rules.

“We are extremely honored to be in the class of so many talented breweries that are pushing the envelope in Europe for craft brewing. We are thrilled to get our European style beers noticed by the European community,” Dietenhofer said. “I just returned from a trip to Germany for a beer festival and to visit a few potential sites for our new brewery. It’s an exciting time to be breaking into the German market.”

Click here for more information about the winning beers or about Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.