Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to Central Valley

By Kady Fleckenstein for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co | April 4, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Craft beer lovers now have a new choice when shopping locally for a new favorite brew. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is expanding its distribution footprint outside of Southern California by signing with two distributors in California’s Central Valley: Advance Beverage Company in Bakersfield and Donaghy in Fresno.

“We decided to expand to the Central Valley because the people there align with our core values: family, local pride and community. The history of California is as important to the Central Valley as it is to the Central Coast,” said Sales Director Alex Jones. 

“We have already had an amazing response,” Jones said. “Everyone has been welcoming and engaging. The two distributors we partnered with are family-owned, multi-generational Central Valley companies that take pride in what they do. It’s clear we’ve made the right decision with these new partnerships.”

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is rolling out their core beer brands including Hoppy Poppy IPA, Lizard’s Mouth Imperial IPA, Danish Red Lager, Davy Brown Ale and FMB 101. 

They are also selling mixed variety packs with 12 12-ounce bottles, featuring Hoppy Poppy, Danish Red, Davy Brown and Paradise Rd Pilsner.

“Advance Beverage is excited to partner with Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. The Central Coast has long been a destination retreat for many in the Central Valley. Now we will all be able to have a taste of the coast at home,” said Advance Beverage President Mike Lazzarini.

Echoing his thoughts, owner of Donaghy Sales, Ryan Donaghy said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. to the Fresno area. There has been a big demand for their beer here in the Central Valley and we are thrilled to fulfill those requests from local retailers and restaurants.”

To find out where to purchase Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer near you, visit www.FigMtnBrew.com and click on the Beer Finder link on the bottom of any page.

— Kady Fleckenstein represents Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co

