Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Brings Home 7 Medals

It has been a good week for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

The three-year-old brewery brought home two medals from the 2014 World Beer Cup and five from the 2014 New York International Beer Competition.

Last Friday, Jaime Dietenhofer, CEO of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., accepted two medals at the World Beer Cup awards ceremony, a terrific ending to a week-long Craft Beer Conference in Denver, Colo.

Along with Brewmaster AJ Stoll, brewer Luke Barrett and cellarman Juan Zepeda, Dietenhofer celebrated the awards: a Silver medal for Davy Brown Ale and a Bronze for their Danish Red Lager.

“We are so proud of our production team,” the overjoyed Dietenhofer said. “Bringing home multiple medals among thousands of entries from established breweries is further acknowledgement of all of their hard work and talent.”

Dietenhofer is referring to the near-5,000 beer entries in the World Beer Cup from 62 countries. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Brewery were the only two breweries from California’s Central Coast to bring home medals.

During the same weekend, the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team found out they had won five medals at the New York International Beer Competition held Feb. 9 in New York City. The competition awarded Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. three silver medals for its Hurricane Deck Double IPA, Hoppy Poppy IPA and Wrangler Wheat. They were also awarded two bronze medals for Davy Brown Ale and Stagecoach Stout.

— Kady Fleckenstein is the brand director for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.