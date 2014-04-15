Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:29 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Brings Home 7 Medals

By Kady Fleckenstein for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. | April 15, 2014 | 10:10 a.m.

Figueroa Mountain
Charlie Papzian, center, presents World Beer Cup medals to the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team, from left, brewmaster AJ Stoll, brewer Luke Barrett, cellarman Juan Zepeda and president/CEO Jaime Dietenhofer. (Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. photo)

It has been a good week for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

The three-year-old brewery brought home two medals from the 2014 World Beer Cup and five from the 2014 New York International Beer Competition.

Last Friday, Jaime Dietenhofer, CEO of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., accepted two medals at the World Beer Cup awards ceremony, a terrific ending to a week-long Craft Beer Conference in Denver, Colo.

Along with Brewmaster AJ Stoll, brewer Luke Barrett and cellarman Juan Zepeda, Dietenhofer celebrated the awards: a Silver medal for Davy Brown Ale and a Bronze for their Danish Red Lager.

“We are so proud of our production team,” the overjoyed Dietenhofer said. “Bringing home multiple medals among thousands of entries from established breweries is further acknowledgement of all of their hard work and talent.”

Dietenhofer is referring to the near-5,000 beer entries in the World Beer Cup from 62 countries. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Brewery were the only two breweries from California’s Central Coast to bring home medals.

During the same weekend, the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team found out they had won five medals at the New York International Beer Competition held Feb. 9 in New York City. The competition awarded Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. three silver medals for its Hurricane Deck Double IPA, Hoppy Poppy IPA and Wrangler Wheat. They were also awarded two bronze medals for Davy Brown Ale and Stagecoach Stout.

Click here for more information about the winning beers or about Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

— Kady Fleckenstein is the brand director for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 