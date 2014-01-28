Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Hires Kady Fleckenstein as Brand Director

The Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team has expanded with the addition of Kady Fleckenstein as brand director.

Fleckenstein will be responsible for managing all marketing efforts, including branding, advertising, public relations, social media and community outreach.

“We are very excited to add Kady to the team," Figueroa Mountain Brewing President Jaime Dietenhofer said. "Our brand means the world to us, and we feel that Kady is the right person to make sure that the message to our customer remains consistent and true. Additionally, Kady is passionate about beer and will fit in perfectly with our growing company.”

Fleckenstein comes to Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. by way of the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association, where she held the role of executive director for the last three years. During this time she created the Santa Ynez Valley Craft Beer Trail and SYV Craft Beer Month.

Previously, she was executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Country Association from 2008 through 2010 as well as founder of KADYDID, her own consulting firm. She has also worked at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, where she prepared the Wine Business class for the Viticulture & Enology Department, a program she has also studied intensively.

“It is thrilling to work in the beer industry for such a community-oriented company,” Fleckenstein said.

A native of Arlington, Va., and local resident since 2007, Fleckenstein is excited to find a new home with the Figueroa Mountain Brewing family. An avid home brewer, she resides in Buellton with her husband and two sons.