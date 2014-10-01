Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Launches ‘Win the Ultimate Figcation’ Contest

By Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. | October 1, 2014 | 8:45 a.m.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. wants fans everywhere to have an opportunity to experience the beauty of Santa Barbara County while enjoying their handcrafted beer. Craft beer lovers can try their hand at "Win the Ultimate Figcation" contest for a four-day, three-night stay for two at The Fess Parker, a Doubletree Resort by Hilton.

Click here to enter the contest, before Oct. 31.

“We love Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley so much that we wanted to share it with craft beer lovers everywhere,” President Jaime Dietenhofer said. “The ‘Ultimate Figcation’ is an opportunity for anyone to win a luxury vacation where they can learn all about Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and experience the area that we pay tribute to with every bottle of beer.”

The contest winners will enjoy pints of beer in FigMtnBrew’s Santa Barbara taproom just a few blocks from The Fess Parker resort along with a meal from Lucky Penny. Also included in the trip is a free ride to the Santa Ynez Valley, 45 minutes north of Santa Barbara in the wine country.

While in the Santa Ynez Valley, the winners will go on a special brewery tour with Brewmaster AJ Stoll in Buellton along with a guided tasting of their beer offerings. Lunch at Petros Los Olivos will precede an afternoon of wine tasting at Epiphany and Fess Parker wineries followed by dinner at the Los Olivos Café & Wine Merchant. The winners won’t go home empty-handed. Each will receive some Fig gear to take with them to wear in their hometown.

Can’t wait to see if you’re a winner? Fess & Fig Fall Escape packages can be purchased at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Receive two 22-ounce bottles of beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and two souvenir pint glasses in your room along with a 15 percent off voucher for merchandise and beer “to go.” Then enjoy a brewery tour and two tasting flights at the nearby FigMtnBrew taproom in the FunkZone.

Click here to book your escape today! Hurry, this package is only offered until Dec. 31.

 
