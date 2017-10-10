Figueroa Mountain Brewing Toasts Wins at Beer Competition

Central Coast-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company was awarded three medals at America’s biggest brewing competition in Denver recently, bringing to 20 the Great American Beer Festival award wins for Figueroa Mountain since its inception in 2010.

Figueroa Mountain brewery won this time for its Hoppy Poppy IPA (silver), Wrangler Wheat (bronze), and Lighter Than I Look Lager (bronze).

“This year was more competitive than ever, and we are so happy to bring back three medals to the Central Coast,” said Jaime Dietenhofer, founder/CEO of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

In a ceremony at the Colorado Convention Center, award-winning breweries received prestigious gold, silver and bronze medals in 98 beer categories covering 161 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.

Winners were chosen out of 7,923 competition entries from 2,217 breweries in 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (a 15 percent and 24 percent increase respectively from the 7,301 entries and 1,783 breweries in 2016).

The competition took place in six sessions over three days and was judged by 276 beer experts from 13 countries, including the U.S. In addition to commercial brewery entries, the judging panel also evaluated 118 Pro-Am entries. The event was made possible with the help of 365 volunteers.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s creative director Kevin Ashford described his excitement, “It is the greatest achievement to be awarded medals after being judged by your peers with blind-judging at the biggest beer competition in the country, very proud of our brew team.”

Other Central Coast breweries to bring home medals were Firestone Walker in Paso Robles, Casa Agria in Ventura, Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo, and Captain Fatty’s in Goleta.

— Tony Grimes for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.



