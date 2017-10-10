Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Toasts Wins at Beer Competition

Several Central Coast brewing companies bring home medals

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company staff.
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company staff. (Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company )
By Tony Grimes for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company | October 10, 2017 | 9:15 a.m.

Central Coast-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company was awarded three medals at America’s biggest brewing competition in Denver recently, bringing to 20 the Great American Beer Festival award wins for Figueroa Mountain since its inception in 2010.

Figueroa Mountain brewery won this time for its Hoppy Poppy IPA (silver), Wrangler Wheat (bronze), and Lighter Than I Look Lager (bronze).

“This year was more competitive than ever, and we are so happy to bring back three medals to the Central Coast,” said Jaime Dietenhofer, founder/CEO of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

In a ceremony at the Colorado Convention Center, award-winning breweries received prestigious gold, silver and bronze medals in 98 beer categories covering 161 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.

Winners were chosen out of 7,923 competition entries from 2,217 breweries in 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (a 15 percent and 24 percent increase respectively from the 7,301 entries and 1,783 breweries in 2016).

The competition took place in six sessions over three days and was judged by 276 beer experts from 13 countries, including the U.S. In addition to commercial brewery entries, the judging panel also evaluated 118 Pro-Am entries. The event was made possible with the help of 365 volunteers.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s creative director Kevin Ashford described his excitement, “It is the greatest achievement to be awarded medals after being judged by your peers with blind-judging at the biggest beer competition in the country, very proud of our brew team.”

Other Central Coast breweries to bring home medals were Firestone Walker in Paso Robles, Casa Agria in Ventura, Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo, and Captain Fatty’s in Goleta.

— Tony Grimes for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.

 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 