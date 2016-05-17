Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Figueroa Mountain Brings Home World Beer Cup Gold for Bavarian Dark Lager

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. bartender Andrew Calles presents a pint of I Dunkeled in My Pants. The Central Coast brewery’s Bavarian Dark Lager won gold at the 2016 World Beer Cup. Click to view larger
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. bartender Andrew Calles presents a pint of I Dunkeled in My Pants. The Central Coast brewery’s Bavarian Dark Lager won gold at the 2016 World Beer Cup. (Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. photo)
By Kady Fleckenstein for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. | May 17, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The winning streak continues for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. After bringing home 17 medals from the 2016 San Diego and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions — 8 and 9 respectively — the local California brewery has done it again.

In the largest World Beer Cup to date, with a record 6,600 entries, Figueroa Mountain was one of only 30 breweries to win gold in the 2016 competition. The winning beer was I Dunkeled in My Pants, a Bavarian dark lager that won in the European-Style Dark/Muenchner Dunkel category.

“To win a gold medal at this level is truly an honor and a testament to our brew team,” said Jaime Dietenhofer, Figueroa Mountain’s president. “We are especially thrilled that one of our European lagers fared so well against the German entries. Each competition gets more and more competitive, and it is so humbling to be amongst so many talented brewers.”

Charlie Papazian, David Traille, Alex Jones, Jaime Dietenhofer, Nic Bortolin and Kevin Ashford accepting the gold medal at 2016 World Beer Cup. Click to view larger
Charlie Papazian, David Traille, Alex Jones, Jaime Dietenhofer, Nic Bortolin and Kevin Ashford accepting the gold medal at 2016 World Beer Cup. (World Beer Cup photo)

In addition to the congratulatory support from other breweries at World Beer Cup, which takes place every two years at the industry-wide Craft Brewers Conference, the team from Figueroa Mountain received commendation and laughs regarding the beer’s name. 

“While we take brewing very seriously, we also like to have fun,” Dietenhofer said. “We’re so glad that people are finding humor in the name, I Dunkeled in My Pants, and we enjoy watching customers order the beer and giggle. Craft beer is about having fun with friends and family and enjoying a quality product while doing so.”

Figueroa Mountain was one of only two Central Coast breweries to win gold at World Beer Cup. Central Coast Brewing Company won Gold in the American-Style Strong Pale category for their beer Lucky Day. 

Detailed information about I Dunkeled in My Pants and other award-winning beers from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. can be found online at www.FigMtnBrew.com.

— Kady Fleckenstein is the brand director at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

