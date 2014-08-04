Filing Deadline Nearing for Fall City Council Races

Candidates for school, special district boards also have until Friday to file

Races for various seats on seven city councils in Santa Barbara County are starting to take shape, and include a fellow councilman challenging the incumbent mayor in Lompoc and several current council members so far unopposed in their bids to serve another term.

Since July 14, candidates for the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Goleta, Guadalupe and Carpinteria city councils began tossing their hats in the ring for the Nov. 4 election — and some wasted no time in picking up their paperwork on the first day.

The deadline for filing for various races — including school and special district boards — is Friday. However, if an incumbent doesn’t choose to run again, the filing period is extended to Aug. 13 for newcomers to turn in their paperwork.

In Lompoc, Councilman Bob Lingl has submitted his paperwork to seek the term of mayor, while incumbent John Linn has picked up his paperwork to run for another term but hadn’t returned it as of midday Monday, city officials said.

Several familiar names are on the list for the two council vacancies, including Councilman Dirk Starbuck, who has filed his paperwork, along with veteran candidate David Grill.

Others who picked up nomination papers but hadn’t returned them by noon Monday include Frank Campo, Robert Cuthbert, Ann Ruhge, Victor Vega and Steve Chudoba.

Since Councilwoman Ashley Costa has said she doesn’t intend to run for a second term, the filing period for the council seats is expected to be extended.

In Santa Maria, two incumbents, Jack Boysen and Willie Green, were among five candidates picking up papers for two terms. Amy Lopez, Tony Coles and Etta Waterfield also picked up paperwork.

As of noon Monday, Green has qualified for the ballot, a city official said.

In Goleta, all three incumbents, Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett and Paula Perotte, picked up papers. Only Aceves had submitted his papers and met the required number on his nomination form as of Monday.

In Carpinteria, incumbents Brad Stein and Al Clark returned their paperwork and the city clerk is awaiting verification of their signatures on their nominations forms. The third incumbent whose term expires, Greg Carty, had picked up papers but hadn’t returned them by noon Monday. Their three seats are the only ones up for grabs this fall.

In Buellton, seven residents have taken out nomination papers for three council seats including incumbents John Connolly, Ed Andrisek and Judith Dale plus would-be challengers, Mark Preston, Dan Baumann, Ron Anderson and Joe Padilla.

Connolly has qualified for the election. Anderson submitted his papers Monday.

In Solvang, incumbent Mayor Jim Richardson submitted his paperwork for another two-year term and has had his signatures verified.

Councilwoman Joan Jamieson also has had her signatures verified while Councilwoman Tara Wood returned her paperwork but the signatures have not yet been verified.

In Guadalupe, two council seats are open plus the mayor’s term and the city treasurer seat.

As of Monday, Councilman John Lizalde has returned papers to run for mayor. Current elected City Clerk Joice Earleen Raguz has submitted papers for a seat on the City Council.

Lizalde’s term on the council is one of two expiring this fall, along with the mayor’s, now held by Frances Romero, and the city treasurer. John Sabedra holds the other council term up for grabs.

Because Friday is a furlough day for City of Guadalupe employees, the filing deadline has been extended to at least Monday, Guadalupe officials said.

Council candidates can file with city clerk offices and are required to gather signatures of at least 20 registered voters from their city. Candidates for office must be at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in the the city or district where they are seeking office.

Because at least 20 valid signatures are required to qualify, some city nomination forms have slots for additional registered voters in case some signatures aren’t valid.

The Santa Barbara City Council holds its elections in odd-numbered years, so its races won’t appear on the ballot this November.

People interested in running for assorted school or special district boards this fall can submit paperwork through the Santa Barbara County Elections Division Offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

All candidates must file a declaration of candidacy and meet nomination requirements to run for office.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters of the district, trustee area, or division if applicable. For Recreation and Park Districts, a candidate also qualifies if he or she is a landowner within the district and a qualified voter of the state.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the County Elections offices in Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real, or by calling 805.696.8957, or in Santa Maria at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 115 or 805.346.8374.

Unlike past years, the Lompoc branch office will not offer candidate filing services, county officials said.

