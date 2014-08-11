Filing Period Extended For Some School, Special District Board Races in Santa Barbara County

The filing deadline for candidates seeking terms on several Santa Barbara County school and special district boards has been extended to Wednesday after some incumbents chose not to seek re-election.

Friday was the first deadline for candidates to submit their paperwork to run for public office in the Nov. 4 election.

For districts where an incumbent didn’t seek another term, the filing period will remain open through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In races where one candidate applies per term, they typically automatically are appointed in lieu of an election and the race doesn’t appear on the ballot. The new terms typically begin in December or later.

The filing period for the following school board and special district terms has been extended to Wednesday, according to unofficial information released by the County Elections Division on Saturday afternoon, and the candidates who have filed papers are listed here:

Santa Barbara Community College District Trustee Area No. 6 — Jonathan Abboud, community organizer.

Carpinteria Unified School District Trustee Area No. 1 (two seats) — John Arthur Stineman Jr., parent; Andy Sheaffer, incumbent; Michelle Robertson, school administrator.

Carpinteria Unified School District Trustee Area No. 2 (one seat) — No candidates filed.

Cuyama Joint Unified School District (two terms) — Tamra Cloud, incumbent.

Lompoc Unified School District (two terms) — Steve Straight, incumbent; Richard T. King, retired service member; William “Bill” Heath, father/dentist.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District (three terms) — Jan Clevenger, retired educator; Jerry Swanitz, incumbent; Kyle Abello, incumbent.

Ballard School District (two terms) — Christina Kazali, business owner. Sandra Knight, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Cold Spring School District (three terms) — Jennifer Miller, businessperson/parent; Kim Thomas, parent; John Murphy, portfolio manager.

College School District (three terms) — Molly Carrillo-Walker, incumbent; Debbie Parisotto Goldsmith, incumbent.

Goleta Union School District (three terms) — Luz Reyes-Martin, appointed incumbent; Richard Mayer, incumbent; Carin Ezal, community volunteer. Douglas Alan Martin, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Guadalupe Union School District (three terms) — Mary Lou Sabedra-Cuello, incumbent; Diana Arriola, incumbent; Sheila Marie Costa Cepeda, business owner/parent.

Hope School District (three terms) — Anthony Winterbauer II, incumbent; John Kochis, business consultant; Jeffrey Polito, physician/parent. Kristi Lynn Newton, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Los Olivos School District (two terms) — James Lohnas, real estate consultant.

Montecito Union School District (four terms) — Peter Charles Van Duinwyk, no designation; Jonathan Lewis Blinderman, no designation; Les Mayfield, no designation. None had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Montecito Union School District (1 short term) — Mary Arvilla Kirkhart, no designation, has not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Solvang School District (three terms) — Csaba Illes, educator/school volunteer; David Pick, business owner; Becky Firth, no designation; Melissa Parlee Hirth, communications consultant/parent.

Vista Del Mar Union School District (3 long terms) — Alethea Dematteo, appointed incumbent; Oswaldo Medina, appointed incumbent.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District (three terms) — I. Nilo Fanucchi, retired general contractor; Margaret Baker, community volunteer. Peter Thompson, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Casmalia Community Services District (three terms) — No candidates filed.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (2 terms) — Nicole Cristina Rodriguez, parent/educator/rancher; Kim Eichert, appointed incumbent; Troy Carpenter, parent.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (3 short terms) — Maria Medina, appointed incumbent.

Goleta Sanitary District (two terms) — Jerry D.Smith, incumbent; Steven T. Majoewsky, engineer/business owner; Edward Easton, retired city council member; Beverly Herbert, mediator; Phebe Mansur, small business owner. Beverly Swann had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (two terms) — Ken Warfield, retired public librarian.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (three terms) — Linual White Jr., retired fire chief; Mary Sharp, appointed incumbent; Roger J. McConnell, incumbent.

Los Alamos Community Services District (1 short term) — No filings.

Mission Hills Community Services District (two terms) — James S. Mackenzie, incumbent; Bruce Nix, no designation.

Montecito Fire Protection District (two terms) — John K. Venable, incumbent.

Montecito Sanitary District (two terms) — Judith M. Ishkanian, incumbent; Robert E. Williams, retired infrastructure executive.

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District Division No. 3 — No candidate filed.

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District Division No. 4 — No candidate filed.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 (1 at-large seat) — Lee Rosenberg, retired executive; R. Brad Joos, retired fire chief.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 Division No. 2 — No candidates filed.

Santa Rita Hills Community Services District (3 long terms) — No candidates filed.

Santa Rita Hills Community Services District (1 short term) — No candidates filed.

The filing period for the following school and special district board terms has closed:

County Board of Education Trustee Area No. 1 — Marybeth Carty, appointed incumbent.

County Board of Education Trustee Area No. 4 — Roberta Heter, appointed incumbent.

County Board of Education Trustee Area No. 5 — Helen Louise Hill, incumbent.

County Board of Education Trustee Area No. 7 — William K. Macdonald, incumbent.

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Trustee Area No. 3 — Larry Lahr, incumbent.

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Trustee Area No. 5 — Gregory Pensa, incumbent.

Santa Barbara Community College District Trustee Area No. 1 — Peter Haslund, incumbent.

Santa Barbara Community College District Trustee Area No. 5 — Marsha Croninger, incumbent.

Santa Barbara Community College District Trustee Area No. 7 — Marty Blum, incumbent.

Santa Barbara Unified School District (two terms) — Kate Parker, school board member; S. Monique Limon, school board member.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (three terms) —Diana “Adriana” Perez, appointed incumbent; Gerald Walsh, incumbent; Carol Karamitsos; incumbent; Dominick Palera, retired sheriff’s commander; David E. Baskett, international businessman/pilot. Gabriel Amano Morales, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Blochman Union School District (two terms) — Shannon Clay, incumbent; Jeanne Jones, parent; Daniella “Dani” Pearce, incumbent. Robert Wayne Jones, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Buellton Union School District (three terms) — Elaine Alvarado, appointed incumbent; Joyce Azevedo, incumbent; Marcilo Sarquilla, incumbent.

Orcutt Union School District (three terms) — James Peterson, incumbent; Robert Hatch, incumbent; Rob Buchanan, incumbent; Eric Melsheimer, business owner/parent.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District (two terms) — Janeen Miller, educator; Fidenzio “Bruno” Brunello, incumbent; Will Smith, incumbent.

Vista Del Mar Union School District (2 short terms) — Nicole Jones, appointed incumbent; Gabriella Flores, appointed incumbent.

The following special district terms also are up for grabs:

Carpinteria Sanitary District (two terms) — Mike Modugno, incumbent; Lin Graf, incumbent.

Carpinteria Valley Water District (three terms) — Richard Forde, incumbent; Alonzo “Al” Orozco, incumbent; Matthew Roberts, incumbent.

Cuyama Community Services District (two terms) — No candidates filed.

Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District (three terms) — Noel Langle, incumbent; Charles Riharb, incumbent; John C. Bowman, incumbent.

Goleta Water District (two terms) — Meg West, landscape architect/businessperson; B.R. (Bert) Bertrando, incumbent; J.F. “Jack” Cunningham, incumbent; Charles McClure, landscape architect.

Goleta West Sanitary District (three terms) — Craig Geyer, incumbent; Larry D. Meyer, incumbent; Eva Turenchalk, incumbent.

Los Alamos Community Services District (2 long terms) — Craig D. Snell, incumbent; Susan “Susie” Gregg, appointed incumbent;

Montecito Sanitary District (short term) — Warner B. Owens, appointed incumbent

Montecito Water District (three terms) — Richard (Dick) Shaikewitz, incumbent; Douglas Morgan, incumbent; Sam Frye, incumbent. Carolee K. Krieger, no designation, had not qualified for the ballot as of Saturday.

Santa Maria Public Airport District (two terms) — Hugh Rafferty, retired aerospace engineer; Chuck Damiano, pilot/aerospace engineer; Carl Engel Jr., incumbent; Michael Spingler, aviation professional/pilot.

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District Division No. 5 — Deborah Askew, incumbent.

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District Division No. 6 — Casey Conrad, incumbent.

Santa Ynez Community Services District (2 short terms) — Stephen Daugherty, appointed incumbent; Barry Marks, appointed incumbent.

Santa Ynez Community Services District (2 long terms) — David Seymour, incumbent; David Higgins, incumbent.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Division No. 1 — Jonathan R. Mundt, incumbent.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Division No. 4 — Art Hibbits, incumbent.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Division No. 5 — Jeffrey Newton, incumbent; J. Brett Marymee, businessman/engineering manager.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 (1 at-large seat) Division No. 3 — Kevin Walsh, appointed incumbent.

Summerland Sanitary District (two terms) — Betty Franklin, incumbent; Jolene Colomy, incumbent.

Vandenberg Village Community Services District (two terms) — Robert Bumpass, outdoor recreation programmer; Charles E. Blair, incumbent; Anthony W. Fox, incumbent.

For more information, visit the County Elections website.

