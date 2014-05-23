Filipina Superstar Sharon Cuneta to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Sharon Cuneta, who has been called “The Megastar of Philippine Entertainment,” will make her debut at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 20.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Cuneta’s success as a performer transcended Philippines pop culture and led to sold-out performances in the famed 6,300-seat Los Angeles Shine Auditorium in 1988 and 2005. Now, fans will have the opportunity to see this legendary performer in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

She first stepped into the limelight in 1978 as a 12-year-old girl singing the song “Mr. DJ.” The song became wildly popular, and it cemented Cuneta as the Philippines’ young singing sensation.

"Mr. DJ" catapulted Cuneta, the daughter of a Philippine mayor, into stardom. It was also the first of many successful collaborations between Cuneta and renowned composer Rey Valera. Cuneta released her debut album, “DJ's Pet,” and its follow-up, “Sharon,” that year, and a self-titled LP appeared in 1980. In 1981, Cuneta was chosen as Jukebox Princess at the BAMCI Promotions Awards; she was also nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance for "To Love Again" at the Cecil Awards in 1984.

Over time, the endearing innocence of "Mr. DJ" was replaced by a more soulful approach and slicker musical arrangements. Cuneta won an Awit Award, the Philippines most prestigious music honor, in 1993 for Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist. Her album When I Love went platinum in 1999. It was followed by “Nothing I Want More” in 2001.

Throughout her career, Cuneta has starred in 53 films, 10 television shows and recorded 40 albums. Her popularity has also translated into the field of advertising, where she is the highest paid celebrity endorser in the Philippines.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this international superstar when she takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.