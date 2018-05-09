Filipino Duo Brings Music, Love to Chumash Casino Resort

Filipino TV stars and recording artists James Reid and Nadine Lustre will bring their North American tour, Revolution: The JaDine Concert, to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8. Tickets for the show are $55, $65 and $75.

The couple, known collectively as JaDine, sold out the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City with their Revolution concert on Feb. 8. Their current tour is giving their American fans the opportunity to experience the show that dazzled concertgoers in the Philippines.

Reid and Lustre were both TV personalities who enjoyed moderate success in pop music until 2015, when they became household names in the Philippines as stars of the TV series On the Wings of Love.

The romantic comedy scored high ratings and propelled their on-screen romance into a real-life relationship.



In 2016, the pair captured the hearts of their Filipino fans when Reid announced he and Lustre were indeed in love, and they sold out the Smart Araneta Coliseum for their JaDine in Love concert. The couple became known as the Philippines’ hottest love team.

The June 8 show at the Chumash Casino Resort will feature Reid and Lustre’s musical collaborations, as well as their solo work.

Reid released his third studio album, Palm Dreams, in 2017, while Lustre’s self-titled album, which debuted in 2014, was certified gold by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

Together, JaDine’s hits include “Till I Met You,” “You and Me Forever” and “Hanap-Hanap.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

JADINE POSTER REVOLUTION.jpeg