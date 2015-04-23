Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:16 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Filipino Singer Lani Misalucha to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | April 23, 2015 | 12:46 p.m.

Lani Misalucha, an award-winning Filipino recording artist who’s known by her fans as “Asia’s Nightingale,” will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

Misalucha
Lani Misalucha

Tickets for the show are $75, $85 and $95.

In her last appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort, she performed alongside Filipino great Martin Nievera. This time, she will treat the audience to a performance that includes a very special guest.

In 1996, Misalucha became a breakthrough artist in the Philippine recording scene when she won the Record of the Year award and earned 12 nominations for her first album, More Than I Should. Two years later, she clinched the Minuro Endo Best Interpreter/ Singer award at the Third Asian Song Festival, making her mark in the international music arena.

Misalucha made history in 2004 by becoming the first Asian to headline a main showroom on the Las Vegas Strip. She performed alongside Hawaii’s premier show band, Society of Seven, at the Jubilee Theater in Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

With her successful 15-month run at the Bally’s, a series of road tours and subsequent offers to headline shows in the entertainment capital of the world, Asia's Nightingale skyrocketed to worldwide recognition as the new “Siren of the Strip.”

The singer/actress continues to entertain her fans with tours throughout the Philippines and the United States.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world-class performer when she takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

