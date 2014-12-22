Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Filipino Star Sarah Geronimo to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | December 22, 2014 | 4:55 p.m.

Sarah Geronimo, a world-class Filipino entertainer who has earned the moniker of “Popstar Princess” among her fans in Asia, will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15.

Geronimo
Sarah Geronimo

Tickets for the show are $45, $55, $65, $75 and $85.

Geronimo is a popular singer, host, dancer and actress from the Philippines who has performed in several worldwide concert tours, often in conjunction with a new album or movie appearance.

Winning the Grand Champion title at the “Star For a Night” singing competition at age 14, in 2002, immediately launched her professional career.

Geronimo substantiated the fame with the release of her first album in the same year titled Popstar: A Dream Come True. It became the best-selling debut album in her country’s history. Following the success of the record, she staged her first major solo concert at Smart Araneta Coliseum, a renowned sports arena in the Philippines.

At age 17, she became the youngest solo artist to have filled “The Big Dome.”

As a singer, she has won eight Awit Awards, seven Aliw Awards, 19 Myx Music Awards and was recognized as Best Asian Artist in the Philippines at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2012 as well as National Best-Selling Artist at the World Music Awards for the year 2013.

At age 26, she has evolved into a multi-talented performer, solidifying her popularity as a singer, recording artist, TV host, movie/TV actress and commercial endorser.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world-class performer when she takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

