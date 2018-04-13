Fillmore Makes Carpinteria Pay for Slow Start in TVL Game

Baseball

Carpinteria paid for a rocky start, as Fillmore jumped out to an 8-1 after three innings and beat the Warriors 9-1 in a Tri-Valley League baseball game at Booty Sanchez Field in Fillmore.

"The good news is that we recovered well from Wednesday's contest but the bad news is that the mental preparation was not quite where it needed to be at the first pitch today," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "By the time we got our game faces on, we had already missed the opportunity."

Starting pitcher Noah Nuño was touched up for eight runs, but just two were earned.

"Our defense was pressured into early mistakes," said Cooney.

Freshman Miles Souza pitched the final 3.1 innings and didn't allow an earned run.

Fillmore starter Tyler Coer held the Warriors to one run and two hits in a complete-game performance.

"The good news is that we did play really well for the last four innings," Cooney said. "It's easy to find little things that will help each of the guys to build confidence going forward."

Carpinteria plays two games against Grace Brethren next week

