Fillmore takes Citrus Coast League No. 3

Sparked by a 47 from Sami Ibarra, Fillmore captured the team title on Monday in the third Citrus Coast League girls golf tournament at the Seabee Golf Course in Port Hueneme.
Fillmore won with 256 strokes. Ibarra and Alexis Keyhoe of Nordhoff were the co-medalists at 47. Alyssa Ibarra added a 51 for Fillmore.
Carpinteria was led by freshmen Diana Higareda (64) and Natali Elizarraraz (69). Senior Danni Fulton shot 70, Ruby Varela shot 72 and Sydney McCaskey 74. The Warriors' team score was 349.
The next match is Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Santa Paula.
