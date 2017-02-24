Film ‘Milton’s Secret’ Explores Mindfulness

The Santa Barbara community is invited to a free screening of the film Milton’s Secret, starring Donald Sutherland, followed by a Q&A with director Barnet Bain at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Camino Real Metropolitan Cinema, 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

This special screening is co-sponsored by Youth and Family Services YMCA’s St. George Youth Center and Santa Barbara Teen Coalition.

Based on the book by Eckhart Tolle and Robert Friedman, the film explores the values of mindfulness and presence in school and in the family, and illuminates important trends as conscience parenting, forgiveness, compassion and bullying.

For more on the film, visit miltonssecret.com.

Bain also served as producer on the Oscar-winning film What Dreams May Come and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Homeless to Harvard.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Youth and Family Services YMCA.