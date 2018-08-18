Film Classic ‘Charade’ Showing at Buellton’s Parks Plaza Theatre

A screening of the classic film Charade, starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant, will be shown at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Parks Plaza Theatre in Buellton as part of the Central Coast Film Society (CCFS) events.

In the comedy/mystery that debuted in 1963, romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Who can she trust?

The cast also features Walter Matthau, James Coburn, George Kennedy. The film is notable for its screenplay and the repartee between Grant and Hepburn. Charade has been referred to as the “best Hitchcock movie that Hitchcock never made.”

“We are bringing film history to light, not just from the Central Coast but from those who have had a major impact on the industry,” said Daniel Lahr, executive director of CCFS.

The film society is also asking local filmmakers and media artists to submit their work if they are interested in screening, Lahr said.

“We want to also foster local professional and aspiring artists to get them more exposure and experience in the film industry,” he said.

Tickets are $7 per person, or free with membership. For more information about becoming a member, submitting a film, or to buy tickets online, visit www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org.

— Daniel Lahr for Central Coast Film Society.