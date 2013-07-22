Film on Education in Sudan Featuring Dunn Alum Focus of Santa Barbara Screening

The film LääuNhom: Freedom of the Mind, a documentary featuring Dunn School graduate Nyuol Tong, will be screened in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

It’s been a little over two years since filmmaker Andrew Schoneberger traveled to South Sudan with Nyuol, now a student at Duke University, to begin the filming. Freedom of the Mind is about education and starting over in South Sudan. Film time is 32 minutes.

The screening on Aug. 15 will not only be the official premiere, but a special night because Nyuol, the main character of the film and founder of SELFSudan, will be there for a follow-up discussion and Q&A.

Click here to learn a little more about the film or see the trailer.

There will be a $5 suggested donation at the door to benefit SELFSudan.

— Sherrie Petersen is the communications coordinator for Dunn School.