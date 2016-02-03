Santa Barbara Film Festival Offers Plenty of Free Fun for Families and Locals

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival means red carpet-worthy festivities, but also a little family — and free — fun.

The 31st edition of the local film festival, presented by UGG and running through next Saturday, will host a number of free movie showings and panels in addition to debuting its fair share of films.

Free public screenings for critically acclaimed films will play throughout the festival at the Lobero Theatre, and free seminars will happen at 11 a.m. throughout the 11-day festival in the Visit Santa Ynez Valley Lounge at the Engel & Völkers Pavilion.

For the more conventional moviegoer palate, the film festival will be showing AppleBox Family Films on the weekends, including Inside Out (10 a.m. Saturday), Minions (1 p.m. Saturday), The Peanuts Movie (10 a.m. Sunday) and The Good Dinosaur (10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13).

The festival is also presenting a free “Super Silent Sunday” at the Arlington Theatre this Sunday, complete with a classic silent film showing accompanied by Adam Aceto on a Wonder Morton pipe organ — one of only five in existence.

More than 200 films from around the globe will be screened at a variety of locations, including at the Fiesta 5 Theater, and Irish animated short films are another event highlight.

Some 4,000 lucky fifth- and sixth-graders from throughout Santa Barbara County will get a free field trip to the movies on Friday morning to screen Inside Out.

The program, recently renamed "Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies" after the late cinematographer behind it, Mike deGruy, aims to use filmmaking to stimulate creative, confident and culturally aware thinkers.

Twenty high school students were likewise invited and tested their skills with the annual 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Competition. All 10 films will be screened and winners announced on the final day of the festival.

For those who can’t make it or want to keep the fun going, the festival offers a “3RD Weekend” on Feb. 19-21 at the Riviera Theatre.

The free screenings will rehash the entire 31st International Film Festival, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Screening times will be posted online in the days following closing night.

For a complete list of film screenings, click here.

For a list of all free events, click here.

