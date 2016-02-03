Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Film Festival Offers Plenty of Free Fun for Families and Locals

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 3, 2016 | 7:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival means red carpet-worthy festivities, but also a little family — and free — fun.

The 31st edition of the local film festival, presented by UGG and running through next Saturday, will host a number of free movie showings and panels in addition to debuting its fair share of films.

Free public screenings for critically acclaimed films will play throughout the festival at the Lobero Theatre, and free seminars will happen at 11 a.m. throughout the 11-day festival in the Visit Santa Ynez Valley Lounge at the Engel & Völkers Pavilion.

For the more conventional moviegoer palate, the film festival will be showing AppleBox Family Films on the weekends, including Inside Out (10 a.m. Saturday), Minions (1 p.m. Saturday), The Peanuts Movie (10 a.m. Sunday) and The Good Dinosaur (10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13).

The festival is also presenting a free “Super Silent Sunday” at the Arlington Theatre this Sunday, complete with a classic silent film showing accompanied by Adam Aceto on a Wonder Morton pipe organ — one of only five in existence.

More than 200 films from around the globe will be screened at a variety of locations, including at the Fiesta 5 Theater, and Irish animated short films are another event highlight.

Some 4,000 lucky fifth- and sixth-graders from throughout Santa Barbara County will get a free field trip to the movies on Friday morning to screen Inside Out.

The program, recently renamed "Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies" after the late cinematographer behind it, Mike deGruy, aims to use filmmaking to stimulate creative, confident and culturally aware thinkers.

Twenty high school students were likewise invited and tested their skills with the annual 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Competition. All 10 films will be screened and winners announced on the final day of the festival.

For those who can’t make it or want to keep the fun going, the festival offers a “3RD Weekend” on Feb. 19-21 at the Riviera Theatre.

The free screenings will rehash the entire 31st International Film Festival, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Screening times will be posted online in the days following closing night.

For a complete list of film screenings, click here.

For a list of all free events, click here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 