Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival Explores Slices of Life Experiences

The 2019 Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival offers five days of unique films displaying a range of documentaries, dramas, comedies and shorts by American, European and Israeli filmmakers, March 6-10 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

One highlight of the festival is the Shorts Program, 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10, which illustrates an interesting mix of European, Israeli and local short films covering the gamut of life’s experiences in a variety of ways.

The Shorts Program includes the world premier of Margaret Singer: Seeking Light. Directed by Louise Palanker, the film celebrates the life and art of Margaret Singer, a 97-year-old Santa Barbara resident, who was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany.

When she was 17, tragedy and turbulence flung Singer far from her roots. With courage and purpose, she bent darkness into light using her gifts as an artist and her innate sense of truth and joy.

Following her own compass, Singer broke every mold of expectation for a woman, an immigrant and a refugee. She has created a body of work that that will inspire generations.

Buy festival passes at the registration table starting at 4:30 p.m. March 6 at The New Vic. Individual tickets for the Shorts Program are $12, also available at The New Vic starting March 6.

To view the full festival schedule, and watch trailers, visit www.sbjewishfilmfestival.org.

— Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.