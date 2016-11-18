Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Film Festival to Recognize Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling as 2017 Outstanding Performers

By Jackson Gibbon for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival | November 18, 2016 | 9:13 a.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced today that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will be presented with the 2017 Outstanding Performers of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for their remarkable performances in Damien Chazelle’s dazzling La La Land, from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label.

This marks the first time Stone has been honored by the festival and will be a return for Gosling who was the inaugural recipient of the Cinema Vanguard Award in 2008.
 
The tribute, to take place at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre, will be moderated by Roger Durling, SBIFF's executive director. The 32nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 1 through 11.
 
Durling said: “Ryan and Emma’s luminous performances in La La Land remind us of the transformative and magical role of cinema.  We are so proud to celebrate them and this incredible film and its nod to the classic love stories of Old Hollywood with a contemporary twist.”
 
Gosling and Stone will join a recognized group of previous Outstanding Performer Award recipients, including Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron.
 
Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, La La Land, set in modern-day Los Angeles, tells the story of Mia (Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.
 
The festival announced that Warren Beatty (Rules Don’t Apply) will be honored with its Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film and will honor Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Dev Patel (Lion), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Ruth Negga (Loving), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), with the Virtuoso Award among additional, yet to be announced, honorees.
 
For more information, and to buy tickets, festival passes and packages, www.sbiff.org.

— Jackson Gibbon for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 

