Film Focuses on Women Who Use Art to Promote Social Change

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will present a free screening of Little Stones as part of its One Community documentary film series, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., Buellton.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Sophia Cruz, Little Stones is a documentary about women who use art for social change.

The 87-minute film features a graffiti artist speaking out against domestic violence in the favelas of a Brazil, and a dancer rehabilitating sex-trafficking survivors in India. Each of the women contributes a stone to the mosaic of the women's movement through their art.

There will be a public and collaborative art experience before the film is shown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tacos and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Stacey Thompson [email protected]

— Stacey Thompson for Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance.