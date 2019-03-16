Film Groundswell Rising Examines Effects of Fracking on Humans

There will be a free community screening of the film Groundswell Rising – Protecting Our Children’s Air and Water, 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Grossman Gallery, Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.

There are several requests by oil companies to build new or resurrect old oil wells in this small corner of the world.

The 58-minute film shows how communities across the country have had to change when oil companies have come in to use fracking (one of the methods), such as steam injection or oil injection and acidization to release older crude from the earth.

Groundswell Rising is an international film winner at the Galway Film Festival, Athens International Film Festival, and Kansas International Film Festival.

Viewers can see what communities in Colorado, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland are doing to protect their land, air, water, and children’s health.

“Besides the incredible information on fracking’s detriment to our health, it is also a great look at what it is like to live in a town with fracking in the backyard," said actor and activist Mark Ruffalo.

"This film should be watched by everyone on the side of industry and those considering leasing their land to the gas companies," he said. "Plain and simple, it’s the human side of this debate.”

After the movie, there will be an update on current oil companies requests in Cat Canyon (Sisquoc to Los Alamos) to add 600-700 more oil wells. What will the next steps will be in the process of these requests coming to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors?

The screening is hosted by the Environmental Issues Committee, Lompoc Valley Democratic Club.

— Lorraine Waldau for Lompoc Valley Democratic Club.