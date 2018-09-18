Film ‘Groundswell Rising’ Takes Issue of Fracking to The People

Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will present the documentary Groundswell Rising: Protecting Our Children’s Air & Water as part of its One Community film series, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at Standing Sun Winery, 92 2nd St., Buellton. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Groundswell Rising is about the human side of the fracking debate. The movie will be followed by a panel discussion, tacos and wine for purchase.

The event is cosponsored by Las Padres Forest Watch, Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, and in part through funding from the Santa Barbara Gives! project.

In Santa Barbara County, oil and gas companies have been fracking, steam-injecting and acidizing for decades using toxic chemicals that have been deemed harmful to human health by the EPA and other government agencies.

There is ample evidence linking groundwater contamination by industry wastewater disposal methods with higher incidences of cancer, respiratory disease, fertility and reproductive problems.

Further, fracking and wastewater disposal are known to cause earthquakes, even in areas where quakes are not historically common. The oil industry generates significantly more toxic wastewater than oil.

Locally, 600 new wells are being proposed in Cat Canyon. And, now the Trump administration plans to open more than 100,000 acres of federal land and mineral estate in Santa Barbara County to oil and gas leases, including some parcels in the Santa Ynez Valley.

— Stacey Thompson for Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance.