Film on Mexican Migration Focuses on Quest for ‘American Dream’

By Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | December 22, 2016 | 9:26 a.m.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is partnering with the Consulate of Mexico in Oxnard to present a screening of El Bracero del Año, the third film in the “Cine en Domingo” Film Series, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

The film’s theme focuses on the migration of Mexicans to the United States in search of the “American Dream.”

This theme will also be the focus of a pre-screening discussion and Q&A dialogue with civic leader Monique Limón, local media personality Andy Valdez, and special guest Jonathan Elías Alverez-Alzua, the consul for community affairs for the Consulate. This pre-screening conversation will be conducted in Spanish.

El Bracero del Año follows the funny Piporro as he crosses the border illegally, swimming the Rio Grande and eventually going to work in the fields. Along the way, he experiences a series of life events including running away and hiding from the police.

His work ethic though leads him to win the coveted award as "The Bracero of the Year" for his great work in the harvest. The same prize he would lose before returning to Mexico just as he arrived — with no money in his pocket.

The Granada is honored to partner with the Consulate of Mexico in Oxnard for the screening of El Bracero del Año. The Mexican Consulate is responsible for monitoring and protecting the rights and interests of its nationals abroad. The consulate works closely with local authorities and other partners to build lasting relationships at the local level.

The Granada Theatre invites audience members of El Bracero del Año to a 2 p.m. reception before the film featuring Limon, Valdez and Elías Alverez-Alzua. Guests will enjoy food generously provided by El Zarape restaurant and a no-host bar. Space is limited to the first 100 guests.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20. To buy tickets, call the The Granada box office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. The film will screen in Spanish with no subtitles.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

