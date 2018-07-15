Film Screenings During Old Spanish Days Focus on Correcting the Myths About California Missions

The Barbareño Chumash Council, the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and Tribal Eye Productions are pleased to announce the public screenings of new films that correct widely held historical myths about California’s missions.

The half-hour nonfiction film Telling the Truth About California Missions will be shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at 1535 Santa Barbara St. The second film, Tears of Our Ancestors: Healing From Historical Trauma, will be shown Aug. 11 at the same time and location.

The Aug. 4 screening of the film Telling the Truth About California Missions was timed to coincide with Old Spanish Days in order to offer a sober look at the other side of the state’s history.

“These films peel back the layers of California history to reveal the truly destructive and lasting impact the Spanish mission era, the Mexican rancho period, the gold rush and early statehood had on the lives, languages and cultures of the state's indigenous peoples," Barbareño Chumash Tribal Council Chairman Marcus Lopez said.

“My journey to create accurate California historical content begin in 2015 with the announcement that Father Junipero Serra was to be sainted by Pope Francis,” the film’s producer, Gary Robinson, said. “In interviews with California Native peoples and research into factual historical records, I discovered layers of falsehoods that have become accepted truths, repeated by mission docents and taught in public schools.”

This film series is part of the ongoing work of re-examining and democratizing the shared history in California. In 2015, a daylong event titled “Disrobing Father Serra” was held at the Unitarian Society, where California Indian leaders, psychologists and California history experts presented their views on why canonizing Junipero Serra was the wrong thing to do. At a community gathering in 2017, historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz addressed the U.S. military’s involvement in the genocide of native peoples.

“We have so much to unlearn when it comes to our history,” said the Rev. Julia Hamilton, lead minister of the Unitarian Society. “Our country has never come to terms with the atrocities that were done to the native peoples of this continent. All of us, whether our ancestors are indigenous or colonial, have to do the work of healing from this historical trauma.”

The film screenings are free and open to the general public. For more information about the films, contact Lopez at 805.637-1207 or [email protected], or Robinson at 805.245.9630 or [email protected].