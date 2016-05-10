Filmmakers Launch KickStarter for Documentary Depicting Story of Home Shipwright Ken Minor

Filmmakers Casey McGarry and Robert Allan are bringing the inspiring story of Ken Minor’s handmade boat, Morning Song, to film with the help of a recently-launched KickStarter campaign

Minor, a longtime Montecito resident and prominent architect, has been carefully crafting and building his dream project, a 30’ wooden Bristol Channel Cutter designed by famed boat-designer Lyle C. Hess, by hand in a 45’ x 35’ shed next to his home deep in Sycamore Canyon.

“I was not only amazed but also inspired when I first saw what Ken had built over the course of the last 25 years,” said Robert Allan, producer of the documentary film, Ken Minor’s Morning Song. “I knew his dream needed to be brought to film. It is a testament to craftsmanship, dedication and faith.”

Work on the film began quickly, and documentary filmmaker Casey McGarry was brought on board to take over directing duties.

“I felt this story was not only unique but could show how one man can realize his dreams with hard work, family and community support and simple dedication,” McGarry said.

The film has been in production for the last 3 months and includes capturing key milestones of the boat’s building process, in-depth interviews with Ken, his family and many friends as well as the monumental undertaking of transporting the boat from its building shed deep in the canyon to the Santa Barbara harbor. In addition, there are over 25 years of archival material being utilized for the film.

“Casey and I are launching the KickStarter campaign to allow us to bring the film to fruition, with the hopes of premiering it at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.” said Allan. “This is very much an amazing Santa Barbara story, but its inspiration reaches far beyond and we look forward to telling this story.”

“We are entering a very time-intensive phase of the production and felt it was time to launch the KickStarter campaign to help finance the completion of the film. And we designed the campaign to allow contributors to directly participate as much as possible, including a private film screening and even a tour of the Morning Song with Ken Minor,” McGarry said.

The KickStarter campaign runs until 7:48 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2016, and is seeking to raise $11,000 to complete the film. To become a backer and participate in the campaign, click here.