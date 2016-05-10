Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Filmmakers Launch KickStarter for Documentary Depicting Story of Home Shipwright Ken Minor

Ken Minor stands in the interior of the boat he built by hand, Morning Song. Filmmakers Robert Allan and Casey McGarry, who have begun production on a film about Minor’s 25-year project, recently launched a KickStarter campaign to fund their documentary endeavor. Click to view larger
Ken Minor stands in the interior of the boat he built by hand, Morning Song. Filmmakers Robert Allan and Casey McGarry, who have begun production on a film about Minor’s 25-year project, recently launched a KickStarter campaign to fund their documentary endeavor. (Contributed photo)
By Casey McGarry | May 10, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Filmmakers Casey McGarry and Robert Allan are bringing the inspiring story of Ken Minor’s handmade boat, Morning Song, to film with the help of a recently-launched KickStarter campaign

Minor, a longtime Montecito resident and prominent architect, has been carefully crafting and building his dream project, a 30’ wooden Bristol Channel Cutter designed by famed boat-designer Lyle C. Hess, by hand in a 45’ x 35’ shed next to his home deep in Sycamore Canyon.

“I was not only amazed but also inspired when I first saw what Ken had built over the course of the last 25 years,” said Robert Allan, producer of the documentary film, Ken Minor’s Morning Song. “I knew his dream needed to be brought to film. It is a testament to craftsmanship, dedication and faith.”

Work on the film began quickly, and documentary filmmaker Casey McGarry was brought on board to take over directing duties.

“I felt this story was not only unique but could show how one man can realize his dreams with hard work, family and community support and simple dedication,” McGarry said.

The film has been in production for the last 3 months and includes capturing key milestones of the boat’s building process, in-depth interviews with Ken, his family and many friends as well as the monumental undertaking of transporting the boat from its building shed deep in the canyon to the Santa Barbara harbor. In addition, there are over 25 years of archival material being utilized for the film. 

“Casey and I are launching the KickStarter campaign to allow us to bring the film to fruition, with the hopes of premiering it at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.” said Allan. “This is very much an amazing Santa Barbara story, but its inspiration reaches far beyond and we look forward to telling this story.”

“We are entering a very time-intensive phase of the production and felt it was time to launch the KickStarter campaign to help finance the completion of the film. And we designed the campaign to allow contributors to directly participate as much as possible, including a private film screening and even a tour of the Morning Song with Ken Minor,” McGarry said.

The KickStarter campaign runs until 7:48 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2016, and is seeking to raise $11,000 to complete the film. To become a backer and participate in the campaign, click here.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 