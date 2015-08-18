Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Final Inning of ‘Fast Pitch SB’ Announced

SVP Fast Pitch SB’s 2015 members Click to view larger
SVP Fast Pitch SB’s 2015 members (SVP photo)
By Riley Hubbell for Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara | August 18, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara is proud to announce the group of 20 nonprofit participants who were selected to participate in Fast Pitch SB, a communications training program which Bill Gates has dubbed “a clever way to connect nonprofits and social entrepreneurs with potential funders.”

The finale event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Deckers Rotunda on Oct. 15, where $45,000 will be awarded to organizations that inspire social good.

SVP’s Fast Pitch SB connects nonprofit leaders with business, philanthropic and nonprofit executives who want to help them amplify their impact.

Through the two-month program, participants hone their ideas and messages through coaching and mentoring sessions, all while building relationships and networking with potential funders, board members and supporters.

“Social Venture Partners invests in individuals, organizations and issues that make an impact” said Stephanie Langsdorf, SVP director of operations. “Our partners volunteer their time and talent, and Fast Pitch SB is one way that we can help build leadership and capacity within the nonprofit community.”  

Fast Pitch SB coaches see firsthand how this program transforms the individuals who participate.

“Helping individual leaders build skills to promote their programs is exactly why I’m involved with Fast Pitch SB” said Mark Levine, who coached last year’s winner Bethany Markee of Solvang Elementary Viking Cafe.

Levine and his wife Chris have been Partners with SVP for several years.

2015 Nonprofit Participants

» Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Paula Michal

» Alpha Resource Center, Marisa Pasquini

» Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, Kathryn Scott

» Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, Chuck Flacks

» Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, Tracy Lang Wood

» Community Environmental Council, Jefferson Litten

» Family Service Agency, Sarah Rudd-Lawlor

»Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Melissa Fontaine

» Friendship Center Adult Day Services, Kristen Hoye

» Future Leaders of America, Inc., Eder Gaona-Macedo

» Girls Rock SB, Jen Baron

» Isla Vista Youth Projects, Inc., Tyler Speier

» Jodi House, Inc., Eryn Eckert

» Join-Up International, Debbie Loucks

» Líderes Campesinas, Elizabeth Cordero

» Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP), Erika Adler

» Santa Barbara Trails Council, Mark Wilkinson

» Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, William Fiedtkou

» What is LOVE?, Christy Haynes

» YStrive for Youth, Keith Terry

“Santa Barbara is chalk full of nonprofits, yet so often their work is behind the scenes,” says Fast Pitch Chief Energy Officer Ernesto Paredes. “Social Venture Partners has a commitment to putting these nonprofit leaders on stage, front and center, in a position where they are able to be heard by individuals who want to help them succeed.”

Fast Pitch SB is made possible by the generous support of the following companies and organizations: James S. Bower Foundation; Chumash Foundation; Citrix; Deckers Brands; Freestone Capital; Montecito Bank & Trust; Union Bank; Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP; Santa Barbara Foundation and Mission Wealth.

More than 55 volunteers have participated in selecting, mentoring and coaching the nonprofit participants.

All Fast Pitch 2015 program participants gain valuable community recognition, coaching/mentoring experience and support from local philanthropists.

Fast Pitch is also a great way for philanthropists to attend one event to hear about 10 organizations worthy of support.  

Last year, an organization was gifted $30,000 for medical research by an audience member.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Stephanie Langsdorf at [email protected] if interested.

Tickets can be purchased at fastpitchsb.nightout.com.

SVPSB builds powerful relationships among people who want to give back and the nonprofits that make change possible. SVPSB is a diverse group of individual donors, or “Partners” — business people, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders — who combine their skills, resources and networks to help nonprofits succeed.

— Riley Hubbell represents Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 