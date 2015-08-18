Final Inning of ‘Fast Pitch SB’ Announced

Advice

Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara is proud to announce the group of 20 nonprofit participants who were selected to participate in Fast Pitch SB, a communications training program which Bill Gates has dubbed “a clever way to connect nonprofits and social entrepreneurs with potential funders.”

The finale event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Deckers Rotunda on Oct. 15, where $45,000 will be awarded to organizations that inspire social good.

SVP’s Fast Pitch SB connects nonprofit leaders with business, philanthropic and nonprofit executives who want to help them amplify their impact.

Through the two-month program, participants hone their ideas and messages through coaching and mentoring sessions, all while building relationships and networking with potential funders, board members and supporters.

“Social Venture Partners invests in individuals, organizations and issues that make an impact” said Stephanie Langsdorf, SVP director of operations. “Our partners volunteer their time and talent, and Fast Pitch SB is one way that we can help build leadership and capacity within the nonprofit community.”

Fast Pitch SB coaches see firsthand how this program transforms the individuals who participate.

“Helping individual leaders build skills to promote their programs is exactly why I’m involved with Fast Pitch SB” said Mark Levine, who coached last year’s winner Bethany Markee of Solvang Elementary Viking Cafe.

Levine and his wife Chris have been Partners with SVP for several years.

2015 Nonprofit Participants

» Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Paula Michal

» Alpha Resource Center, Marisa Pasquini

» Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, Kathryn Scott

» Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, Chuck Flacks

» Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, Tracy Lang Wood

» Community Environmental Council, Jefferson Litten

» Family Service Agency, Sarah Rudd-Lawlor

»Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Melissa Fontaine

» Friendship Center Adult Day Services, Kristen Hoye

» Future Leaders of America, Inc., Eder Gaona-Macedo

» Girls Rock SB, Jen Baron

» Isla Vista Youth Projects, Inc., Tyler Speier

» Jodi House, Inc., Eryn Eckert

» Join-Up International, Debbie Loucks

» Líderes Campesinas, Elizabeth Cordero

» Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP), Erika Adler

» Santa Barbara Trails Council, Mark Wilkinson

» Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, William Fiedtkou

» What is LOVE?, Christy Haynes

» YStrive for Youth, Keith Terry

“Santa Barbara is chalk full of nonprofits, yet so often their work is behind the scenes,” says Fast Pitch Chief Energy Officer Ernesto Paredes. “Social Venture Partners has a commitment to putting these nonprofit leaders on stage, front and center, in a position where they are able to be heard by individuals who want to help them succeed.”

Fast Pitch SB is made possible by the generous support of the following companies and organizations: James S. Bower Foundation; Chumash Foundation; Citrix; Deckers Brands; Freestone Capital; Montecito Bank & Trust; Union Bank; Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP; Santa Barbara Foundation and Mission Wealth.

More than 55 volunteers have participated in selecting, mentoring and coaching the nonprofit participants.

All Fast Pitch 2015 program participants gain valuable community recognition, coaching/mentoring experience and support from local philanthropists.

Fast Pitch is also a great way for philanthropists to attend one event to hear about 10 organizations worthy of support.

Last year, an organization was gifted $30,000 for medical research by an audience member.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Stephanie Langsdorf at [email protected] if interested.

Tickets can be purchased at fastpitchsb.nightout.com.

SVPSB builds powerful relationships among people who want to give back and the nonprofits that make change possible. SVPSB is a diverse group of individual donors, or “Partners” — business people, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders — who combine their skills, resources and networks to help nonprofits succeed.

— Riley Hubbell represents Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara.