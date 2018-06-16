Feedback Helpful Ahead of Nonprofit Leadership Workshop

The June 27 nonprofit leadership workshop, Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape, is coming up, and event organizers are putting the final touches on the program details thanks to feedback from early registrants.

The event will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Narrative Loft in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and continental breakfast.

To ensure discussion at the event is relevant to local nonprofit leaders and board members, attendees have been asked to complete short surveys to provide feedback about the areas they are looking to improve the most across their organizations.

Some of the most common responses from attendees include developing long-term strategy, measuring impact, leveraging strategic partnerships, and improving staff leadership development.

“This feedback lets us know that the attendees are experienced, sophisticated leaders,” said event facilitator Tai Sunnanon.

“While the ability to fundraise is clearly a crucial part of any successful nonprofit, and something that will certainly be addressed during our workshop, it’s encouraging to see that attendees are also interested in long-term growth for themselves as leaders, their organizations, and their staff,” Sunnanon said.

Sunnanon is an international speaker, author, trainer, and CEO of the strategic insights group, the a mission-driven strategy firm in Los Angeles.

He is an expert in social responsibility, entrepreneurship, and adaptive leadership, and has consulted and guided national and international organizations, including the United Nations, MasterCard Foundation, UCLA, Silicon Valley Nonprofit Consortium, and Harvard University.

Sunnanon holds a BA from UCLA, and completed his doctoral coursework at Harvard University, where he also earned his MPP and EdM degrees.

Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape, a workshop designed for nonprofit executive directors, development directors and Board members, is presented by SurfMedia Communications and hosted by Marybeth Carty.

Attendees will join others in leadership positions from local nonprofits including SBCC Foundation, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Easy Lift Transportation, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Rona Barrett Foundation and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization for a day of insights and perspective, useful tools, and networking.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at surfmedia.com/workshop by June 22. Call 805-687-3322 with any questions.

— Andy Silverman for SurfMedia Communications.