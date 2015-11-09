Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Final Santa Barbara Council Election Numbers Confirm Dominance By Winners

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 9, 2015 | 6:18 p.m.

All three of the winning candidates in last week's Santa Barbara City Council election earned more votes than their opponents combined.

The city of Santa Barbara released the final vote tallies Monday, and very little changed since the results were revealed last Tuesday night.

Eastside District 1 winner Jason Dominguez received 1,103 votes, more than double that of his closest competitor, Andria Martinez Cohen, who earned 496 votes.

Jacqueline Inda got 359 votes, a strong number considering that she was not endorsed by labor and the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party like Cohen was, or businesses and many conservatives like Dominguez.

Perennial candidate Cruzito Cruz received 91 votes and Michael Merenda got 29. 

In District 2, incumbent Randy Rowse thumped both of his opponents, earning 2,130 votes to represent the Mesa.

His closest rival, Luis Esparza, earned 451 votes. Missy McSweeney-Zeitsoff took home 390 votes and Robert Burke, who gave up campaigning early on in the election, received 108 votes.

In District 3, incumbent Cathy Murillo received 941 votes to represent Santa Barbara's Westside.

Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Milpas Community Association, received 445 votes, while political novice Cristina Cardoso received 120 votes.

This marked a return to district elections, the first time in 40 years Santa Barbara has chosen representatives by geographic areas of the town, and not in an at-large election. 

In all three districts combined, 18,699 are registered to vote; 6,771 people voted, resulting in a 36.21 percent turnout. 

Voter turnout was highest on the Eastside, with 39.61 voter turnout. It was the second-highest on the Westside, with 36.11 voter turnout.

District 2, the Mesa, where Rowse was re-elected, dragged the overall voter turnout down.

Even though District 2 has the largest number of registered voters, 9,131, only 3,129 people cast ballots, resulting in a turnout of 34.27 percent. 

