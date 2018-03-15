Final Witness Testifies in Murder Trial for Lompoc Man

Jurors in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of a Lompoc man accused of fatally shooting a Santa Maria woman in his home more than three years ago watched additional surveillance videos as the final witness testified Thursday morning.

The trial for Clay Martin Burt Murray, 67, began with opening statements two weeks ago in Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom after attorneys earlier picked jurors and alternates.

Murray has been charged with fatally wounding Rebecca Maxine Yap, 37, of Santa Maria in his home on the 300 block of North Daisy Street in Lompoc in October 2014.

He has been charged with murder, along with several special allegations for causing great bodily injury and using a firearm.

Law enforcement officers have alleged he planned the attack, which first included hitting her several times with a broken cue stick. The defense said the woman had stolen from Murray, who testified in his own defense.

Surveillance cameras revealed video images and audio of events just before and after the shooting as the victim screamed for help while the man repeatedly struck her with a pool cue stick. Videos depicted other aspects Murray’s life, including a visit of a man seems using intravenous drugs.

Sgt. Scott Morgan, a Lompoc police detective, testified about reviewing the video, including examining it to see whether cameras captured Yap stealing Murray’s Target credit card the night of the shooting.

In a report completed by another officer, Murray’s Target credit card was found in Yap’s purse after she died.

“Did you understand the defendant to testify that the theft of the credit card must have occurred during that evening’s activities?” Chief Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley asked.

The detective agreed before recapping his review of surveillance video showing Yap arriving at Murray’s home.

Morgan monitored the woman’s movements in the residence, noting when she disappeared from view of the two interior cameras and likely whereabouts.

“As I was reviewing camera one, I never saw a shadow enter the room, I never saw her enter the room,” Morgan said. “There was absolutely no indication that she entered the room. That would have given her no opportunity to steal that credit card.”

Before someone enters the bedroom, lighting creates a shadow to show people even if they’re not on camera.

But co-defense attorney Adrian Galvan confirmed with the detective that the cabinet where Murray kept the credit card did not appear on either of the surveillance cameras.

Additionally, the detective agreed with Galvan that no videos show Murray putting the credit card in the woman’s purse.

The master bedroom had two entrances, the detective said.

“Do you know whether or not shadows appear with an entrance other than that closest to the safe?” Galvan asked.

The detective answered no.

Foley also attempted to poke holes in a defense witness who testified about Murray's health. The defendant uses a wheelchair to enter and exit the courtroom, but stands for the jurors’ arrival and departure.

Murray used a step stool to climb into and out of the bedroom’s window, the detective testified, adding a portion of the activity is captured on the surveillance video.

Foley played several snippets of surveillance video, including Murray tending his backyard marijuana garden, showing the defendant standing, bending, kneeling, lifting and vacuuming at assorted times.

When co-defense attorney Michael Carty asked for clarification about the speed of the video, Foley said it was playing 4 times faster than regularly.

Defense attorneys have described Murray as a disabled Vietnam War veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Just before noon Thursday, the judge told jurors they could expect to hear jury instructions Friday morning followed by closing arguments in the afternoon.

