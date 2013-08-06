12 Finalists to Compete for $5,000 and ‘Rising Star’ Title at Chumash Casino

More than 100 local singers applied and auditioned, but only 12 vocalists in the Tri-County area will have the opportunity to compete for $5,000 and the title of “Rising Star” on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

The 12 finalists who will be featured at Rising Star, a solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program, are Santa Barbara’s Morshid Arpa, Deborah Bertling, Henry Garrett, Lashon Halley and Shannon Saleh; Buellton’s Kirsten Rasmussen and Chelsea Chaput; Evan Bell of Goleta; Katie Gucik of Santa Maria; Lyndsey Homan of Los Osos; Ben Kindschy of Santa Ynez; and Lizette Rubio of Ventura. Krystal Godwin of Pismo Beach has been named an alternate.

In addition to the $5,000 prize, the winner will receive a recording in a word-class studio, musical mentoring from Platinum recording artist J.R. Richards of Dishwalla, and the opportunity to perform an opening number for an upcoming featured act at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The 12 finalists will perform with a live band and hope to impress the panel of local celebrity judges — recording artist Jimmy Messina, PCPA casting director Erik Stein and KTYD morning show co-host Lin Aubuchon — and audience members, whose text-message voting will account for 75 percent of the vote. Children age 8 or older will be allowed to attend this special event at regular ticket prices.

This crop of talent includes two music students and track athlete from Santa Barbara City College, a Cuesta College music student, a La Colina Junior High theater and music teacher, an aerospace professional, a former Philippines police officer, a performing arts graduate from Ohio University, a Santa Ynez rancher, a Humane Society volunteer and the president of the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.

Rising Star is a search for the best singer in the popular performance genres — pop, rock, country, Broadway tunes and jazz — in the Tri-County area. The show’s goal is to provide an outlet for singers ages 18 to 81 to be heard and recognized by their community for their vocal and presentation abilities as a performer.

Rising Star is produced by Another Lambert Productions and presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, which has showcased the greatest legends in show business, rock and popular music.

Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737. For more information about Rising Star, click here or call 800.380.9110 x200.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.