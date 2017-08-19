Financial Life Preserver Rescues Anacapa School

Anacapa School has made an astonishing comeback. Recent financial challenges led to a decision to close Anacapa School until an anonymous, unsolicited $1 million cash donation from a source outside the school’s donor community provided a financial lifeline.

“Anacapa School has served Santa Barbara and the outlying communities through the years, and now we have been given the opportunity to continue our mission through this extraordinarily generous and much appreciated donation,” said headmaster, Gordon Sichi.

"With its financial issues resolved, the school’s administration and staff are now focused on the coming school year," Sichi said. “We’ve always felt proud that our school provides a fantastic educational environment and experience for our students and their families.

"This has been the key to our longevity since 1981," he said. "Now we are actively engaged in ensuring that Anacapa will continue to be an option for future generations of students to experience as well.”

Anacapa School, at 814 Santa Barbara St. has a high success rate for preparing students for college and beyond. Its personalized education philosophy is centered on the development of critical thinking skills with emphasis on self-awareness and world citizenship.

The school is dedicated to continuing its popular programs such as the daily Breakfast Club, annual Synthesis Unit, and student internship placement program.

Classes start Sept. 6 followed by the beginning-of-the-year trip to Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park, where the entire student body and faculty will hike to the summit of Cloud’s Rest — 9,926 feet.

For more information call 965-0228 or visit www.anacapaschool.org.

— Morgan Flint for Anacapa School.