Finch & Fork Announces Rene Clemente New Director of Food and Beverage

Finch & Fork, the bustling corner eatery in downtown Santa Barbara, has appointed industry veteran Rene Clemente as its new director of food and beverage.

With an extensive background in hospitality, Rene brings more than 11 years of experience with some of the finest restaurants and hotels across the country.

In his role at Finch & Fork, Rene will oversee all food and beverage operations of the restaurant and Canary Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining Finch & Fork, Rene served as food and beverage director at Colorado's Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa.

His previous roles include director of banquets at the 5 Diamond St. Regis in Atlanta and food and beverage manager at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, where the team ranked No. 1 in the company.

“Finch & Fork and Canary Santa Barbara cater to a variety of clientele, from intimate dinners and beautiful weddings, to tasteful private events,” said Rene. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented culinary and events team here to deliver an excellent guest experience set to the highest of standards.”

Rene was born and raised in Manila, Philippines. When he isn’t busy maintaining the level of service and reputation Finch & Fork and Canary Santa Barbara are known for, Rene can be found spending time with his wife, Katie, son, Gavin, and adorable cocker spaniel, Sadie.

— Nicole Lazar represents Finch & Fork.