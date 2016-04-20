Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Finch & Fork’s Chef Siao Gears Up Fundraising Efforts for Chefs Cycle

By Nicole Lazar | April 20, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Chef James Siao (Courtesy photo)

Executive Chef James Siao of Finch & Fork is gearing up for his second Chefs Cycle, where he’ll ride alongside other culinary greats to raise awareness and funds for No Kid Hungry. The 300-mile ride down the coast of California will start in Carmel June 27 and end in Chef Siao’s hometown of Santa Barbara June 29.

“Childhood hunger is a huge issue in our nation,” Siao said. “As a chef, I know how important food is, and how it influences people’s lives every day — especially children.”

Chefs Cycle is a fundraising endurance event featuring award-winning chefs fighting hunger outside the kitchen. In an effort to put an end to childhood hunger, riders are asked to raise money for their ride.

The community can get involved and participate in Chef Siao’s ride by ordering one of the special dishes and cocktails on Finch & Fork’s menu. A portion of the proceeds from these designated dishes will go towards Chef Siao’s $7,500 goal.

In addition to Chef Siao, folks can also visit Outpost restaurant in Goleta, where General Manager Joseph Adamczak is riding for team Kimpton. Outpost will also be offering special dishes and donating a portion of the proceeds to team Kimpton’s fundraising page.

For more information on the west coast Chefs Cycle, visit chefscycle.org. For more on Chef Siao’s personal fundraising efforts, visit his fundraising page.

Nicole Lazar is a publicist representing Chef Siao.

 
