Find Out How to Protect Coast From Oil Drilling

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) invites the community to attend a gathering in February to learn how to protect the California coast from new offshore oil drilling.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Library.

In early January, the Trump administration announced a new process to greatly expand offshore oil leasing in federal waters across the nation.

This list included the Santa Barbara Channel, marking the first time the federal government has opened the California coast to new lease sales since 1984, when Ronald Reagan was president, the EDC said.

This decision puts the coastal resources of California at risk of future oil spills and the damaging impacts of climate change, the EDC said.

The meeting will be hosted by the EDC, Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, and Get Oil Out! (GOO!).

EDC said the list of presenters is being formed and will be announced shortly, but will include county, state and federal elected officials along with:

Linda Krop, chief counsel, EDC

Katie Davis, chair, Santa Barbara Group, Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter

Mike Lyons, chair, GOO!

For more information and to RSVP contact Betsy Weber, EDC communications director, 963-1622, or email [email protected]

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.