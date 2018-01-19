Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Find Out How to Protect Coast From Oil Drilling

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | January 19, 2018 | 4:49 p.m.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) invites the community to attend a gathering in February to learn how to protect the California coast from new offshore oil drilling.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Library.

In early January, the Trump administration announced a new process to greatly expand offshore oil leasing in federal waters across the nation.

This list included the Santa Barbara Channel, marking the first time the federal government has opened the California coast to new lease sales since 1984, when Ronald Reagan was president, the EDC said.

This decision puts the coastal resources of California at risk of future oil spills and the damaging impacts of climate change, the EDC said.

The meeting will be hosted by the EDC, Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, and Get Oil Out! (GOO!).

EDC said the list of presenters is being formed and will be announced shortly, but will include county, state and federal elected officials along with:

Linda Krop, chief counsel, EDC

Katie Davis, chair, Santa Barbara Group, Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter

Mike Lyons, chair, GOO!

For more information and to RSVP contact Betsy Weber, EDC communications director, 963-1622, or email [email protected]

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 