Find Unity in Community While Celebrating Loved Ones

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites community members to join friends and neighbors in downtown Carpinteria for a night of Unity in the Community on Friday, Jan. 5.

Due to the devastating impact of the Thomas Fire, several lives in the Carpinteria area have been drastically changed.

But on Jan. 5, Hospice encourages everyone to unite in solidarity and show how #CarpStrong the community is as it recovers from the fire.

Hospice of Santa Barbara looks forward to joining in celebrating and honoring the lives of their loved ones at its annual Light Up A Life ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza on Linden Avenue.

The Light Up A Life ceremony is scheduled to feature special speakers and guests, hot cocoa and cookies, live entertainment, and the lighting of a memorial tree.

Stars are available online for a suggested donation of $15 or more and can be purchased on site for those who wish to personalize a star to hang on the tree. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

For more information about Light Up A Life, call 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/light-up-a-life-2017/.

Immediately following the Light Up A Life event, there will be a Heroes Ceremony during which the community will recognize local heroes who've been working tirelessly to keep Carpinteria safe during the Thomas Fire.

The evening's events conclude from 7-10 p.m. at the Carpinteria Art Center, 855 Linden Ave., with live entertainment, beer, wine and food. Throughout the event, attendees can support local businesses that will be open for extended hours.

All funds raised from this event will benefit those who have been affected by the Thomas Fire.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.